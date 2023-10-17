Rolls-Royce, the British manufacturer of aircraft engines, has announced plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs worldwide, which amounts to approximately six percent of its workforce. The company aims to reduce costs and create a more streamlined and efficient organization.

According to a statement released by the company, the restructuring will focus on building enhanced capabilities in key areas such as procurement and supply chain management. The aim is to ensure that these functions are as strong as the company’s engineering and technical excellence. Chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic, who commenced the restructuring process earlier this year, emphasized the need to build a Rolls-Royce that is “fit for the future” and can deliver for customers, partners, and shareholders.

Shares in Rolls-Royce fell by 1 percent to 217.90 pence in early trading following the announcement. However, London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index, on which Rolls trades, saw a marginal increase of 0.2 percent overall.

While Rolls-Royce is best known for its engines powering Airbus and Boeing aircraft, the company is also involved in a space project in collaboration with UK universities, including Oxford. Their goal is to develop a car-sized reactor that can be sent to the Moon by 2029.

Tufan Erginbilgic, a dual UK and Turkish national, brings more than 20 years of experience at energy major BP to his role as chief executive of Rolls-Royce.

The job cuts are part of the company’s ongoing effort to reduce costs and become more efficient. However, this move is not without its challenges, particularly for the affected employees. It is important to note that the impact of these job losses will be felt globally, rather than being limited to the UK. This announcement comes at a time when the aviation industry is still recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has severely impacted air travel and led to a decrease in demand for aircraft engines.

Rolls-Royce’s decision to focus on enhancing capabilities in areas such as procurement and supply chain management reflects the company’s recognition of the importance of these functions in maintaining a competitive edge. By aligning these areas with the company’s engineering and technical expertise, Rolls-Royce aims to ensure a more efficient and effective operation.

As with any restructuring, there are potential risks and uncertainties involved. It will be crucial for Rolls-Royce to effectively manage the transition process and provide support for affected employees. The company’s long-standing reputation and commitment to innovation will be key factors in navigating this challenging period and emerging as a stronger and more resilient organization.

In conclusion, Rolls-Royce’s plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs worldwide are aimed at reducing costs and creating a more streamlined and efficient organization. The company recognizes the importance of enhancing capabilities in key areas such as procurement and supply chain management. While the job cuts may have an impact on the affected employees, Rolls-Royce is committed to building a future-fit organization that can deliver for its customers, partners, and shareholders.

