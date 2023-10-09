St. James’s Place, the FTSE 100 wealth-management group, has announced the appointment of Mark FitzPatrick as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), replacing Andrew Croft, who has been with the company for nearly three decades. The transition is expected to take place on December 1, pending regulatory approvals, with FitzPatrick joining the board as CEO designate on October 1.

FitzPatrick brings with him a wealth of experience in the financial sector, having previously served as the CEO of Prudential PLC on an interim basis until February 2024. Prior to that, he held positions as the Chief Financial Officer of the insurer from 2017 to 2022, and later became the Chief Operating Officer in July 2019.

St. James’s Place expressed confidence in FitzPatrick’s ability to lead the company and guide it through future challenges. The decision to appoint him as the new CEO comes as the wealth-management industry faces increasing scrutiny and regulatory changes, particularly in relation to transparency and fee structures.

Andrew Croft, who has been at St. James’s Place for 28 years, will continue to work with the firm into next year, providing his assistance as needed. Croft played a significant role in the growth and success of the company during his tenure.

St. James’s Place is one of the UK’s leading wealth-management firms, catering to a wide range of clients, including high-net-worth individuals and families. The company offers a comprehensive suite of financial services, including investment management, pension planning, and tax advice.

This leadership change comes at a crucial time for St. James’s Place, as it navigates an evolving financial landscape and strives to maintain its position as a trusted and reliable provider of wealth-management services. The appointment of FitzPatrick signals the company’s commitment to ensuring a smooth transition and continued success in the future.

St. James’s Place has not disclosed any specific reasons behind Croft’s departure. However, CEO transitions are common in the corporate world and often occur as part of a company’s succession planning process.

As FitzPatrick takes the helm, his leadership will undoubtedly be closely watched by the industry and investors alike. His experience in the financial sector and previous roles within Prudential PLC, a well-established insurance company, will bring a fresh perspective to St. James’s Place.

Investors will be looking for signals of FitzPatrick’s strategic vision, particularly in response to the changing regulatory landscape and the increasing demand for sustainable and socially responsible investment strategies.

As St. James’s Place moves forward under new leadership, it will be interesting to see how the company adapts to the evolving financial industry while continuing to provide its clients with comprehensive wealth-management solutions.

