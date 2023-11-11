Stocks in the UK experienced a decline on Friday, with the FTSE 100 Index closing down 1.28% at 7,360.55. Among the companies listed on the FTSE 100, Diageo PLC saw the largest decline, with shares tumbling 12.17%. This drop in shares also affected the food retail firm Ocado Group PLC and precious metals company Fresnillo PLC, with both experiencing a decline of 5.58% and 4.93% respectively.

Advertising/marketing/public relations company WPP PLC and broadcasting business ITV PLC also saw their stocks decrease, shedding 3.50% and 3.37% respectively, rounding out the top five largest decreases.

However, not all companies experienced a decline. Defense equipment/products company BAE Systems PLC saw the largest increase among FTSE 100 constituents, with shares rising 1.24% on Friday. Additionally, shares of SSE PLC, an energy company, and wholesalers company Ferguson PLC rose 1.11% and 0.78% respectively.

In the energy sector, Shell PLC and BP PLC saw their stocks rise by 0.55% and 0.53% respectively, rounding out the top five largest increases.

Meanwhile, the pound experienced a slight decline of 0.18% against the dollar, trading at $1.2203, and a 0.16% decline against the euro, trading at €1.1438.

In other market news, Brent crude, a benchmark for international oil prices, rose 1.9% to $81.50 per barrel. The yield on the 10-year gilt, a measure of the UK government’s borrowing costs, increased by 6.030 basis points to 4.335%.

Overall, the UK stock market experienced a mixed day, with some companies seeing a decline in their share prices, while others saw an increase. These fluctuations reflect the complex dynamics of the global market and highlight the various factors that can influence stock prices.

