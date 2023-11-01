Stocks in the UK experienced a slight downturn on Tuesday, with the FTSE 100 Index closing down 0.08% at 7,321.72. Among the companies listed on the FTSE 100, major oil and natural gas company BP PLC saw the largest drop, with shares falling by 4.58%. General mining firm Glencore PLC and hotels company InterContinental Hotels Group PLC also experienced declines, with shares dropping 3.51% and 3.04% respectively.

Wholesalers company Ferguson PLC and non-ferrous metals company Antofagasta PLC rounded out the top five largest decreases, as their stocks dropped by 2.38% and 1.75% respectively.

In contrast, aerospace products/parts company Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC saw the largest increase among the FTSE 100 constituents, with shares rising by 6.63% on Tuesday. Air freight firm International Distribution Services PLC and industrial/office reits company SEGRO PLC also experienced gains, with shares rallying by 3.40% and 2.80% respectively.

Home goods retail company Kingfisher PLC and chemicals company Croda International PLC rounded out the top five largest increases, with their stocks rising by 2.69% and 2.60% respectively.

In currency markets, the pound was down 0.30% against the dollar at $1.2133, while it was up 0.16% against the euro at €1.1482.

On the commodities front, Brent crude dropped 0.3% to $86.05, and the yield on the 10-year gilt declined by 4.270 basis points to 4.519%.

It’s important to note that this story was auto-generated by an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet.

