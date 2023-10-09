UK Stocks Finish Higher as FTSE 100 Index Grows 0.41%

UK stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the FTSE 100 Index growing by 0.41% to reach 7,527.53. Several companies on the index experienced notable increases, contributing to the positive market performance.

Food products company Associated British Foods PLC saw the largest increase, with shares rising by 5.35%. Wireless telecommunications services firm Vodafone Group PLC and wired telecommunications services company BT Group PLC also saw gains, rallying by 2.99% and 2.70% respectively. Major banks Barclays PLC and Lloyds Banking Group PLC completed the top five largest increases, as their stocks climbed 2.45% and 2.16% respectively.

However, not all companies on the FTSE 100 experienced positive growth. Containers/packaging company Smurfit Kappa Group PLC saw the largest drop, with shares falling by 9.78% on Tuesday. Non-ferrous metals firm Antofagasta PLC and chemicals company Croda International PLC also experienced declines, with shares falling by 4.01% and 2.18% respectively. Containers/packaging company DS Smith PLC and building materials/products company CRH PLC rounded out the top five largest decreases, with their stocks declining by 2.03% and 1.92% respectively.

In currency news, the pound was down 0.24% against the dollar, trading at $1.2478. It also decreased slightly against the euro, down 0.03% at €1.1631.

In other market news, Brent crude increased by 1.8% to $92.23, and the yield on the 10-year gilt declined by 6.130 basis points to 4.414%.

It is important to note that this story was auto-generated by an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet, highlighting the increasing role of automation in the creation of news content.

