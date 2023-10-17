UK Stocks Rise as FTSE 100 Closes Higher

U.K. stocks saw a boost on Tuesday, with the FTSE 100 Index closing up 0.58% at 7,675.21. Among the top performers were residential building construction company Persimmon PLC, biotechnology firm AstraZeneca PLC, clothing retail company JD Sports Fashion PLC, and residential building construction companies Taylor Wimpey PLC and Barratt Developments PLC.

Persimmon PLC saw the largest increase, with shares rising by 3.63%. AstraZeneca PLC and JD Sports Fashion PLC followed closely behind, with their shares climbing 2.72% and 2.17% respectively. Taylor Wimpey PLC and Barratt Developments PLC rounded out the top five, with their stocks increasing by 2.15% and 2.12% respectively.

On the other hand, investment advisors company Hargreaves Lansdown PLC experienced the largest drop among FTSE 100 constituents, as shares fell by 2.34% on Tuesday. Wired telecommunications services firm BT Group PLC and wholesalers company RS Group PLC also saw declines, with their shares dropping by 2.17% and 1.63% respectively. Investment advisors company abrdn PLC and life insurance business Prudential PLC completed the top five largest decreases, as their stocks shed 1.58% and 1.16% respectively.

In currency markets, the pound was down 0.11% against the dollar, at $1.2204, and 0.41% against the euro, at €1.1521.

Meanwhile, Brent crude dropped 0.2% to $89.46, and the yield on the 10-year gilt rose by 2.880 basis points to 4.513%.

Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet.

More detail via MarketWatch here… ( Image via MarketWatch )