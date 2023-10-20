UK Stocks Finish Down as FTSE 100 Index Decreases 1.30%

The FTSE 100 Index closed the week on a downward trend, finishing with a decrease of 1.30% at 7,402.14. Among the constituents of the index, InterContinental Hotels Group PLC saw the largest drop, as shares fell by 4.48%. This decline was closely followed by general mining firm Anglo American PLC and diversified business services company Rentokil Initial PLC, with their shares falling by 4.41% and 4.07% respectively.

HSBC Holdings PLC, a major international banks company, and software business Sage Group PLC also experienced significant decreases, with their stocks falling by 3.95% and 3.73% respectively. On the other hand, defense equipment/products company BAE Systems PLC saw the largest increase among the FTSE 100 constituents, with shares climbing by 2.02% on Friday.

Investment advisors firm Hargreaves Lansdown PLC and precious metals company Fresnillo PLC also experienced modest increases, with their shares rising by 1.13% and 0.95% respectively. Additionally, paper/pulp company Mondi PLC and firm United Utilities Group PLC saw their stocks climb by 0.92% and 0.89% respectively, rounding out the top five largest increases.

In foreign exchange markets, the pound showed some resilience, as it was up 0.06% against the dollar at $1.2151. However, it was down 0.02% against the euro at €1.1473. The rise in Brent crude was a bright spot for investors, with prices rallying by 1.0% to $93.29. Furthermore, the yield on the 10-year gilt rose by 0.540 basis points to 4.656%.

It is important to note that this story was generated using data from Dow Jones and FactSet, through an automation technology provider. The figures provided give an overview of the performance of various companies and sectors in the UK stock market. The fluctuations in stock prices reflect current market conditions and investor sentiment.

As always, it is important for investors to carefully consider the risks and opportunities associated with investing in the stock market, and to seek professional advice when making investment decisions.

