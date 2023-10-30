Sarah Anderson is a junior trader based in London, just starting her career in the world of finance. She hails from a farming background in Scotland and studied economics at the University of St Andrews. She completed internships at prominent UK finance companies, including a stint at a major investment bank. With her unique perspective and strong analytical skills, she’s poised to make her mark in the trading world.

Q: Can you tell us a bit about your journey into stock trading and your work experience so far?

Sarah Anderson: My journey into stock trading is somewhat unconventional. Growing up on a farm in Scotland, I developed a strong work ethic and an appreciation for risk management. After completing my degree in economics at St Andrews, I took on internships at several finance companies. My time at the investment bank exposed me to various financial instruments, which piqued my interest in trading. I joined a boutique trading firm as a junior trader, where I’ve been able to apply my analytical skills.

Q: Could you describe a typical day in your role as a junior trader?

Sarah Anderson: My day typically starts early, checking news, earnings reports, and economic indicators. I rely on trading platforms and software for real-time market data and execution. I spend a considerable amount of time analysing charts and conducting technical research. My role also involves working closely with senior traders to execute strategies and learning from their experience.

Q: How do you make money as a junior trader, and what are the potential pitfalls to avoid?

Sarah Anderson: Making money in trading is about executing well-researched strategies. I trade various financial instruments, including equities, forex, and commodities. It’s crucial to stay disciplined, manage risk effectively, and not let emotions guide my decisions. The pitfalls to avoid include overtrading, neglecting risk management, and being overly influenced by short-term market fluctuations.

Q: Where do you see share trading heading over the next few years, and how do you think AI will impact the industry?

Sarah Anderson: Share trading is evolving rapidly, and technology, especially AI and machine learning, will play a significant role. These technologies can analyse vast datasets and execute trades at speeds beyond human capabilities. While AI can enhance trading strategies, it’s essential to maintain human oversight and adapt to changing market dynamics. I anticipate that AI will continue to shape the industry, making data analysis more efficient and helping traders make better-informed decisions.

Q: What are your hopes for your career in share trading?

Sarah Anderson: I hope to continue growing in my role as a trader and expanding my knowledge across various asset classes. Over time, I’d like to develop my own trading strategies and potentially manage a portfolio. Ultimately, I aim to build a successful and rewarding career in the finance industry.

Quick Fire Top Tips for Share Traders: