The UK pound fell to a six-month low while shares of London-listed housebuilders rose after the Bank of England (BoE) decided to keep interest rates steady at 5.25%. This decision comes after signs of a slowing economy and softer-than-expected inflation data. The inflation data, released on Wednesday, showed that annual consumer prices had risen by 6.7% in August, slightly below the forecasted 7% increase.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the BoE was split 5 to 4 in making this decision. The minority members of the MPC called for a 25 basis point increase. The lack of consensus among the committee and the MPC’s statement that “policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long to return inflation to the 2% target sustainably in the medium term” caused slight fluctuations in UK government bond yields but overall remained higher in line with global trends.

Sarah Coles, the head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, stated, “The Bank of England made it clear that it’s still locked in a fight against inflation. Rates could go up again in future, and at the very least are expected to hold at this level for a significant period until inflation is under control.”

Despite the BoE’s decision, the pound continued to decline and reached its lowest point since March, dipping below $1.2240. However, interest rate-sensitive sectors of the UK stock market, such as housebuilders Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey, saw gains. This helped the FTSE 100 recover from earlier losses and trade up 0.1%.

In contrast to the BoE’s stance, central banks in Sweden and Norway raised their interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to 4% and 4.25%, respectively, due to high inflationary pressures. The Swiss central bank maintained its main policy rate at 1.75% but warned that another increase may be necessary.

European stock markets, including Germany’s DAX index and France’s CAC 40, followed the downward trend set by Wall Street. Concerns about slowing Chinese demand impacted luxury goods stocks.

Despite the economic challenges faced by UK high streets, some retailers outperformed expectations. Shares of JD Sports Fashion rose more than 7%, and Next, the UK’s largest clothing retailer, saw a nearly 3% increase in its shares after reporting higher first-half pretax profits driven by online sales.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, commented on JD Sports Fashion’s performance, stating, “While it is good practice to be cautious, JD Sports’ results still show a business in good health.” Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, praised Next, saying, “Next has long been regarded as a well-oiled machine and clearly has the determination to drive progress.”

In the small-cap sector, shares in Bluejay Mining fell by 26% after the miner announced a disappointing updated resource estimate for its Greenland and Finland operations.

More detail via MarketWatch here… ( Image via MarketWatch )