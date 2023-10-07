UK Government Delays Ban on Gas and Diesel Cars

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced a five-year delay to the ban on new gas and diesel cars, which had been set to take effect in 2030. Sunak cited the “unacceptable costs” this would impose on ordinary people as the reason for the delay. The decision has drawn criticism from environmental groups, opposition politicians, and sectors of UK industry. However, it has been welcomed by some members of the governing Conservative Party who are concerned about the expenses associated with transitioning away from fossil fuels.

Sunak made the announcement at a news conference, stating that the deadline for purchasing new gasoline and diesel cars would be moved from 2030 to 2035. He also weakened the ban on new natural gas home furnaces, which were due to start in 2035. Additionally, Sunak scrapped the requirement for landlords to make their properties more energy-efficient. Despite these changes, Sunak assured the public that the UK would still meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050, but with a more pragmatic and realistic approach.

The Prime Minister rejected several environmental proposals, including new aviation taxes, measures to encourage car-pooling, and taxes on meat. Sunak argued that the UK is already ahead of other countries in transitioning to a green economy, but emphasized the importance of not moving too fast and risking the consent of the British people. He stated, “How can it be right that British citizens are now being told to sacrifice even more than others?”

The UK has made significant progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, with a 46% decrease from 1990 levels. This has mainly been achieved through the removal of coal from electricity generation. The government had pledged to reduce emissions by 68% of 1990 levels by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050. However, the government’s climate advisers warned in June that the pace of action was worryingly slow. Sunak’s approval of new North Sea oil and gas drilling further raised concerns about his commitment to climate goals.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who introduced the 2030 gasoline car target, emphasized the need for certainty regarding net-zero commitments. He stated, “We cannot afford to falter now or in any way lose our ambition for this country.” The news of the delay came as senior politicians and diplomats, including Prince William, gathered at the United Nations General Assembly, where climate change is high on the agenda.

Greenpeace UK criticized Sunak’s decision, accusing him of prioritizing the interests of the oil and gas industry. Automakers also expressed frustration, as they have heavily invested in the transition to electric vehicles. Ford UK’s head, Lisa Brankin, said the delay would undermine their business. Richard Burge, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, stated that the government’s backtracking made the UK appear unreliable and incapable of leading the green energy revolution.

The delay in the ban on gas and diesel cars risks undermining Britain’s reputation for leadership on green technology. Tara Clee, an analyst at investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown, warned that committing to a movable goalpost could be a major business risk. The Conservative Party has been reevaluating its climate change promises following a special election result in July. Some Conservatives believe axing green policies could help the party avoid defeat in the upcoming national election. However, Alok Sharma, who chaired the COP26 climate conference, warned that fracturing the political consensus on climate action would be incredibly damaging.

Peter Cox, director of the Global Systems Institute at the University of Exeter, criticized the delay, stating that countries urgently need to act on their net-zero commitments. He argued that this is a crucial time to provide clarity to business communities and enable investment and innovation in a low-carbon future.

In conclusion, the UK government’s decision to delay the ban on gas and diesel cars has sparked widespread criticism from various groups while finding support within the Conservative Party. The move raises concerns about the UK’s commitment to climate goals and its reputation as a leader in green technology. The decision comes at a crucial time when global action on climate change is urgently needed.

