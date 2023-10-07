UK Stocks Finish Higher, Food Retail Company Ocado Group Sees Largest Increase

The UK stock market ended on a positive note on Friday, with the FTSE 100 Index closing 0.07% higher at 7,683.91. Among the FTSE 100 constituents, food retail company Ocado Group PLC saw the largest increase, as shares rose by 6.70%.

General mining firm BHP Group Ltd. and real estate developers company Rightmove PLC also performed well, with their shares climbing by 2.50% and 2.38% respectively. Lloyds Banking Group PLC, a major international bank, and investment advisors company Hargreaves Lansdown PLC rounded out the top five largest increases as their stocks increased by 2.06% and 1.65% respectively.

On the other hand, precision products company Halma PLC saw the largest decline among the FTSE 100 constituents, as shares shed 3.75% on Friday. Shares of gambling industries firm Entain PLC and mixed retailing company B&M European Value Retail S.A. also declined, with their stocks dropping by 3.03% and 1.92% respectively. Defense equipment/products company BAE Systems PLC and broadcasting business ITV PLC rounded out the top five largest decreases as their stocks dropped by 1.80% and 1.78% respectively.

In currency news, the pound was down 0.33% against the dollar, trading at $1.2256. It also fell by 0.31% against the euro, with the exchange rate at €1.1497.

In the commodities market, Brent crude climbed 0.4% to $93.64. As for the bond market, the yield on the 10-year gilt fell by 5.240 basis points to 4.252%.

This article was auto-generated by an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet.

(Source: BBC News)

More detail via MarketWatch here… ( Image via MarketWatch )