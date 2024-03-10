Amid Rising Debt Concerns, Americans Struggle with Buy Now, Pay Later Services, Study Finds

Rising Use of Buy Now, Pay Later Services Raises Concerns About American Debt Struggles

A recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has shed light on Americans’ increasing difficulty in managing debt, with the rising popularity of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services potentially exacerbating financial challenges for those already struggling.

The research found that financially fragile consumers, including those with a low credit score or who had experienced loan delinquency, were nearly three times more likely to use BNPL services five or more times in the past year compared to financially stable individuals. This trend was particularly notable among financially vulnerable households, who turned to short-term installment loans to cover smaller, unexpected expenses.

As millions of Americans grapple with mounting credit card debt and inflation, concerns have been raised about the potential risks of broad access to BNPL services, which are largely unregulated. The New York Fed researchers cautioned against the dangers of overextension, where frequent use of BNPL could lead to excessive debt accumulation over time.

BNPL services, also known as point-of-sale installment loans, provide consumers with short-term loans for fixed payments, often with no interest if paid back over a specified period. While these services offer an alternative to credit cards, they can also come with risks such as high APRs and lack of credit reporting to major bureaus.

The research highlighted that financially vulnerable consumers are more likely to rely on BNPL for frequent, smaller purchases, with some using the service more than five times a year. While BNPL can be a helpful financing option for many, especially for those without access to traditional credit, there are concerns about normalized debt accrual and potential financial difficulties down the road.

Younger consumers, in particular, have been drawn to BNPL services, with the majority of financially vulnerable users falling between the ages of 30 and 50. As federal student loan repayments resume, this group faces additional financial pressures, raising questions about their ability to handle emergency expenses and existing debt payments.

The findings underscore the need for consumers to approach BNPL services with caution, considering their financial circumstances and ability to make payments over time. As the use of BNPL continues to grow, it is essential for individuals to exercise responsible financial behavior and be mindful of potential risks associated with these services.

Gabriella Cruz-Martinez from Yahoo Finance contributed to this report on personal finance and housing.