Got a tip? newsdesk@financenews.co.uk
Monday, March 11, 2024
Search
HomeNews WireAmid Rising Debt Concerns, Americans Struggle with Buy Now, Pay Later Services,...

Amid Rising Debt Concerns, Americans Struggle with Buy Now, Pay Later Services, Study Finds

News Wire

Published on

By Mel Kern
interviews

Interview with an Anonymous Billionaire’s Son: Navigating Wealth and Responsibility

'ABS' is pictured above, with the promised anonymity on face and location. FinanceNews.co.uk (FN): Today, Mel Kern has a unique opportunity to speak with an...
Read more

Rising Use of Buy Now, Pay Later Services Raises Concerns About American Debt Struggles

A recent report from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has shed light on Americans’ increasing difficulty in managing debt, with the rising popularity of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services potentially exacerbating financial challenges for those already struggling.

The research found that financially fragile consumers, including those with a low credit score or who had experienced loan delinquency, were nearly three times more likely to use BNPL services five or more times in the past year compared to financially stable individuals. This trend was particularly notable among financially vulnerable households, who turned to short-term installment loans to cover smaller, unexpected expenses.

As millions of Americans grapple with mounting credit card debt and inflation, concerns have been raised about the potential risks of broad access to BNPL services, which are largely unregulated. The New York Fed researchers cautioned against the dangers of overextension, where frequent use of BNPL could lead to excessive debt accumulation over time.

BNPL services, also known as point-of-sale installment loans, provide consumers with short-term loans for fixed payments, often with no interest if paid back over a specified period. While these services offer an alternative to credit cards, they can also come with risks such as high APRs and lack of credit reporting to major bureaus.

The research highlighted that financially vulnerable consumers are more likely to rely on BNPL for frequent, smaller purchases, with some using the service more than five times a year. While BNPL can be a helpful financing option for many, especially for those without access to traditional credit, there are concerns about normalized debt accrual and potential financial difficulties down the road.

Younger consumers, in particular, have been drawn to BNPL services, with the majority of financially vulnerable users falling between the ages of 30 and 50. As federal student loan repayments resume, this group faces additional financial pressures, raising questions about their ability to handle emergency expenses and existing debt payments.

The findings underscore the need for consumers to approach BNPL services with caution, considering their financial circumstances and ability to make payments over time. As the use of BNPL continues to grow, it is essential for individuals to exercise responsible financial behavior and be mindful of potential risks associated with these services.

Gabriella Cruz-Martinez from Yahoo Finance contributed to this report on personal finance and housing.

Mel Kern
Mel Kern
Previous article
Bond market indicator raises alarm for potential US recession in 2024
Next article
Rising Popularity of Buy Now, Pay Later Poses Risks for Financially Fragile Americans

Latest...

News Wire

Texas Man Charged with Insider Trading After Eavesdropping on BP Executive Wife’s Phone Calls

The REAL cost of working from home!
News Wire

Eleven ‘Granolas’ Drive European Stocks to Record Highs

Europe's 'Granolas' fuel record stock market surge
News Wire

Coinbase Global, Inc. Sees Impressive Financial Growth Amid Surge in Bitcoin ETFs

Coinbase Returns To Profit Amid ETF Hype: Sustainable Recovery Or Short-Lived Success? By Benzinga
News Wire

Tsx reaches highest level since April 2022 with materials and tech stocks leading gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher, wraps up week with gains

More like this

News Wire

Texas Man Charged with Insider Trading After Eavesdropping on BP Executive Wife’s Phone Calls

The REAL cost of working from home!
News Wire

Eleven ‘Granolas’ Drive European Stocks to Record Highs

Europe's 'Granolas' fuel record stock market surge
News Wire

Coinbase Global, Inc. Sees Impressive Financial Growth Amid Surge in Bitcoin ETFs

Coinbase Returns To Profit Amid ETF Hype: Sustainable Recovery Or Short-Lived Success? By Benzinga

The information contained in this website is for general information purposes only. The information is provided by FinanceNews.co.uk and while we endeavour to keep the information up to date and correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained on the website for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2010 - 2023 FinanceNews.co.uk