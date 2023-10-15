The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has made an urgent appeal for the creation of a humanitarian corridor and convoy in Gaza, where he warns that more than two million civilians, including half a million children, are facing a catastrophic situation. Speaking out against a potential ground offensive in Gaza, the Archbishop emphasized that the actions of Hamas should not be held against the innocent citizens of the region.

In a statement, Welby said, “I plead that the sins of Hamas are not borne by the citizens of Gaza, who themselves have faced such suffering over many decades. The price of evil cannot be paid by the innocent. Civilians cannot bear the costs of terrorists.” He referred to the plight of over two million civilians, including a staggering number of children, and stressed the immediate need for a humanitarian corridor and convoy, as outlined in the Geneva Conventions.

The Archbishop’s plea comes amidst escalating tensions and fears of a potential ground offensive in Gaza. Israel has recently increased its military presence along the border, leading to concerns about the safety and well-being of the civilian population. The situation in Gaza has long been a cause for concern, with the region enduring decades of hardship and suffering.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has been further exacerbated by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Archbishop’s call for a humanitarian corridor and convoy aims to provide much-needed assistance to the vulnerable population in Gaza, particularly the children who are bearing the brunt of this crisis.

Welby’s reference to the Geneva Conventions highlights the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law and ensuring the protection of civilians in times of conflict. The creation of a humanitarian corridor and convoy would allow essential aid, such as food, medical supplies, and other resources, to reach those in desperate need.

The Archbishop’s statement reflects a growing concern among international leaders and organizations about the worsening situation in Gaza. The United Nations has also called for an immediate ceasefire and emphasized the need to prioritize the well-being of civilians.

As the situation continues to unfold, it is crucial for the international community to work together to find a peaceful resolution and alleviate the suffering of the people in Gaza. The creation of a humanitarian corridor and convoy could serve as a lifeline for the vulnerable population, providing them with the necessary support and resources to survive this crisis.

The plea from the Archbishop of Canterbury serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for action in Gaza. The innocent civilians, particularly the children, should not bear the brunt of the conflict. It is imperative that the international community steps up its efforts to provide assistance and ensure the safety and well-being of the people in Gaza.

As the world watches the situation unfold, the hope is that the plea for a humanitarian corridor and convoy will not go unanswered. The lives of millions of innocent civilians hang in the balance, and it is the duty of the international community to take swift and decisive action to prevent further catastrophe in Gaza.

More detail via Reuters here… ( Image via Reuters )