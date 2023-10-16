Former Formula One boss, Bernie Ecclestone, has agreed to pay over 652 million pounds ($AU1.2 billion) after pleading guilty to tax fraud in a London court. The 92-year-old appeared at Southwark Crown Court and admitted to one count of fraud by false representation, just over a month before he was scheduled to stand trial.

Accompanied by his wife, Fabiana, Ecclestone spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea. He admitted to giving a misleading answer to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) during a meeting in July 2015. At the meeting, he falsely claimed that he had only established one trust in favor of his daughters and was not a beneficiary or settlor of any other trust.

The guilty plea comes as a surprise to many, as Ecclestone had previously maintained his innocence. The case against him was set to go to trial in the coming weeks, but this recent development brings it to an abrupt end.

Ecclestone, who was once a prominent figure in the Formula One world, has faced scrutiny over his financial affairs for years. He has previously been involved in legal battles and controversies regarding his personal finances and tax obligations. This guilty plea is seen as a significant blow to his reputation.

The prosecution argued that Ecclestone had deliberately misled HMRC to evade taxes. The court heard that he had established multiple trusts, placing assets worth billions of pounds into these structures. By doing so, he allegedly avoided paying a substantial amount of tax that he owed.

In response to the guilty plea, the court ordered Ecclestone to pay 652 million pounds, which constitutes the amount of tax he had evaded. This substantial sum is expected to be one of the largest tax settlements in UK history.

The judge overseeing the case commended Ecclestone for his decision to plead guilty, acknowledging that it would save considerable time and resources for both the court and the prosecution. However, he also emphasized the seriousness of the offense, stating that tax fraud undermines public trust in the integrity of the tax system.

Ecclestone’s legal team expressed remorse on his behalf and highlighted his cooperation throughout the legal proceedings. They described his decision to plead guilty as a personal choice to bring the matter to a close.

This tax fraud case has attracted significant attention due to Ecclestone’s high-profile status and the substantial amount of money involved. It serves as a reminder that no one is above the law and that tax evasion will be pursued and punished accordingly.

The outcome of this case sends a clear message to individuals who attempt to manipulate the tax system for personal gain. It emphasizes the importance of transparency and honesty when it comes to financial matters, especially for those in positions of power and influence.

As Bernie Ecclestone prepares to pay the hefty sum, the public will be watching closely to see how this significant financial penalty will impact his reputation and future endeavors.

More detail via The Sydney Morning Herald here… ( Image via The Sydney Morning Herald )