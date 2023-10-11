Birmingham Set to Receive Heavy Rainfall as Met Office Issues Weather Warning

The city of Birmingham and other parts of the United Kingdom are bracing themselves for heavy rainfall as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. The warning, which is in effect from Thursday evening, is expected to spread across most of the country on Friday.

According to the Met Office forecast, the rain is predicted to develop on Thursday evening and continue throughout Friday, affecting much of England and Wales. While most areas are likely to see between 10-20mm of rain, the wettest spots could experience up to 30-50mm, with some higher regions in Wales possibly receiving 60 to 70mm. In the southern part of the country, thunderstorms may break out, potentially bringing 20-30mm of rainfall in just a couple of hours.

The Met Office has cautioned drivers about the possibility of spray and flooding on roads, which could lead to longer journey times. Additionally, the heavy rainfall increases the likelihood of flooding in homes and businesses. Furthermore, bus and train services may be affected.

Typically, October sees an average of 120mm of rainfall across most of the UK. However, in higher ground areas of Wales, an estimated 70mm of rainfall is anticipated. This weather warning is scheduled to be in place from 9pm on Thursday until 11.59pm on Friday, spanning a near 26-hour period.

The public is advised to closely monitor the Met Office’s website and social media channels for updates, as the warning may potentially be extended into the unsettled weekend.

In related news, Birmingham residents enjoyed the warmest October temperatures in five years. The peak temperature recorded was 25.8C in London’s Kew Gardens on Sunday.

As the heavy rain approaches, it is advised that individuals take necessary precautions and stay updated with the latest weather reports to ensure their safety and minimize any potential disruptions caused by the adverse weather conditions.

