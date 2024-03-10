Got a tip? newsdesk@financenews.co.uk
Monday, March 11, 2024
Bond market indicator raises alarm for potential US recession in 2024

Bond market indicator raises alarm for potential US recession in 2024

News Wire

Published on

By Mel Kern
Investors Express Concerns Over Possible Recession Indicators

Economic analysts at ING Economics have raised concerns over a potential hard landing for the economy, citing an under-the-radar recession indicator in the bond market. The correlation between US Treasury yields and Bund yields in Europe has tightened in recent weeks as markets adjust their interest rate expectations, sparking worries of a looming economic downturn.

Following a report from the European Central Bank indicating a slowdown in European wages, the 2-year Bund yield saw a slight decrease, while the US 2-year Treasury yield also slumped. This correlation between the two yields is often seen as a sign that the US economy could be heading towards a recession, especially if European central bankers move to quickly cut interest rates in response.

The link between US Treasury and Bund yields was notably high during the Silicon Valley Bank crisis in early 2023, suggesting a similar pattern may be emerging now. However, US investors remain optimistic about the economy, particularly with expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts later this year.

While the Fed has projected 75 basis points of rate cuts by the end of 2024, investors are anticipating an even more aggressive easing policy. Economists caution that recession risks remain present, especially as the labor market shows signs of weakening and inflation pressures persist.

The US now faces an 85% chance of entering a recession, the highest probability since the Great Financial Crisis, according to economic models. New York Fed economists are also predicting a 61% chance of a recession by January of next year, highlighting the uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook.

Despite the concerns raised by ING Economics, US investors continue to show confidence in the markets, buoyed by expectations of future rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. The evolving situation in the bond market serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between economic indicators and market sentiment.

Mel Kern
Mel Kern
