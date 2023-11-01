Oil giant BP has reported a significant decline in profits for the third quarter of this year, falling short of analyst expectations. The company’s underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, stood at $3.293 billion, compared to $8.15 billion during the same period last year.

Analysts had predicted that BP’s profit would reach $4.059 billion, according to estimates by LSEG. The company attributed a pre-tax impairment charge of $540 million to its U.S. offshore wind projects. Despite the disappointing results, BP also announced a $1.5 billion share buyback.

The decline in profits for BP and other major energy companies is largely a consequence of weaker fossil fuel prices, which have since experienced a sharp increase. In addition to these financial challenges, BP faced internal turmoil in September when CEO Bernard Looney resigned. Looney admitted that he had not been “fully transparent” about past relationships with colleagues before assuming the top position.

While the role of CEO is currently being filled on an interim basis by CFO Murray Auchincloss, the company’s U.S. boss, Dave Lawler, also resigned around the same time as Looney, although no further details were provided regarding his departure.

Despite these leadership challenges, BP’s share price has remained resilient. In the quarter ending on September 30, the share price saw a 15.8% gain and has risen by nearly 12% year-to-date, according to data from LSEG.

The decline in profits for BP and other energy majors reflects the volatility of the fossil fuel market, which has been heavily impacted by global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The company’s decision to announce a share buyback indicates its commitment to returning value to shareholders, despite the challenging financial climate.

BP’s focus on renewable energy has also faced setbacks, as seen with the impairment charge related to its U.S. offshore wind projects. However, the company’s long-term strategy still involves a transition to cleaner energy sources, as it aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

It remains to be seen how BP will navigate the ongoing challenges in the energy sector, but the company’s share price performance suggests that investors remain cautiously optimistic. As the world continues to transition to a low-carbon economy, BP’s ability to adapt its business model and capitalize on emerging opportunities will be crucial to its long-term success.

More detail via CNBC here… ( Image via CNBC )