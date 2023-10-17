Growth in British workers’ regular pay has slowed down from a previous record high, and job vacancies have also declined, according to official figures released on Tuesday. These findings indicate that the labor market in the UK is losing momentum. During the three months leading up to August, British average earnings, excluding bonuses, were 7.8% higher than the previous year. This is a decrease from an upwardly revised 7.9% in the three months leading up to July, marking the first such fall since January.

The Bank of England is closely monitoring average earnings as it weighs whether to raise interest rates to counter the risks associated with persistently high inflation. The latest data from the Office for National Statistics aligns with economists’ expectations. However, following the release of the figures, the pound slightly weakened against the US dollar.

James Smith, an economist at ING, commented on the data, stating, “While wage growth is still much too strong for the Bank of England’s liking, there’s nothing in the latest data that’s likely to push the committee into a rate hike at the November meeting.” The Bank of England focuses primarily on private-sector regular pay, which saw annual growth slow to 8.0% in the three months leading up to August, down from 8.1%.

Annual growth in total pay, which includes one-off bonuses, also slowed more than anticipated to 8.1% in the quarter through August, compared to an unrevised 8.5% in the May to July period. However, when taking into account the consumer price inflation of 6.7% in August, the real-terms increase in pay was much smaller. Adjusted for CPI inflation, regular pay grew by an annual 0.7% in the three months leading up to August. Although this is still the largest increase in nearly two years, it highlights how inflation has affected the living standards of working households.

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt expressed his satisfaction with the falling inflation and growing real wages, stating, “It’s good news that inflation is falling and real wages are growing. To keep this progress, we must stick to our plan to halve inflation.” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made halving inflation his top priority, particularly as it reached a 41-year high of 11.1% in October 2022.

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill noted that fast rates of nominal pay growth contradict most other labor market indicators, which point to a slowing economy. The International Monetary Fund recently forecasted that the UK’s economy would only expand by 0.6% in 2024, making it the weakest among major advanced economies.

The latest data also reveals a decline in job vacancies, with the number falling to a two-year low of 988,000 in the three months leading up to September. This represents a decrease of over a quarter of a million vacancies compared to the previous year. However, despite the decline, job vacancies are still nearly 25% higher than pre-pandemic levels. Provisional employer payroll data showed that there were 11,000 fewer people employed in September compared to August, suggesting a leveling-off in hiring after employer payrolls increased by over 1 million since the start of the pandemic.

Unemployment figures and other related labor market data will not be published until October 24th, as the Office for National Statistics announced a need for more time due to low response rates. Ashley Webb, an economist with consultancy Capital Economics, commented on the 15th consecutive fall in job vacancies, stating that it suggests a further easing of labor market tightness. However, a comprehensive assessment can only be made when the delayed ONS data is published.

