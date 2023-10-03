Business Investment in UK Surpasses Expectations, Boosting Economy and Closing Gap with Global Competitors

Business Investment in the UK Surges as Super-Deduction Tax Break Expires

Newly released figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal that businesses invested more in the UK over the past year than previously estimated. The increase in investment came as companies took advantage of the government’s super-deduction tax break before it expired in March.

According to the updated data, business investment grew by 9.2 percent in the year leading up to June, a significant upward revision from the previously reported 6.7 percent. This surge in investment has helped the UK economy narrow the gap with countries like Germany, France, and the US.

The figures suggest that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s decision to offer more incentives for businesses to invest in the UK has been effective. The Treasury introduced the super-deduction, which provided companies with 25 pence of tax relief for every pound invested. This measure was implemented alongside plans to raise the corporation tax from 19 percent to 25 percent starting in March 2023.

Analysis conducted by the ONS indicates that the super-deduction incentive successfully encouraged investment, with a third of manufacturers taking advantage of the tax break. These findings will contribute to the ongoing debate on how best to stimulate the UK’s economy, with some members of Sunak’s Conservative Party advocating for tax cuts.

Despite Sunak’s desire for lower taxes, a recent report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) reveals that the tax burden on the UK is set to increase during the current session of Parliament more than any other period on record. The IFS estimates that taxes will account for approximately 37 percent of national income, up from 33 percent in 2019. This increase translates to an additional £100 billion in tax revenues annually.

The issue of taxes is expected to take center stage at the upcoming Conservative conference, which commences next week. However, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt has expressed that tax cuts will be “virtually impossible” this year due to the state of the public finances.

Hunt remains optimistic that faster economic growth will create the opportunity for tax cuts, and the improved business investment figures may bolster these hopes. In addition to the positive annual figures, business investment grew by 4.1 percent in the three months leading up to June, surpassing the previous estimate of 3.4 percent.

In addition to the revisions made to the previous year’s data, the ONS also revised up the average annual business investment growth by 0.4 percentage points between 1997 and 2022.

During the March budget, Hunt extended the 25 percent relief for three years under the new full-expensing regime, while simultaneously raising the corporation tax rate to 25 percent from the previous 19 percent.

An ONS survey conducted in August found that 18.2 percent of all businesses utilized the super-deduction, rising to 32 percent when excluding small businesses. Furthermore, one-third of manufacturers reported using the incentive. The ONS also discovered that businesses that utilized the tax relief increased their investment by up to 29 percent.

The increased business investment presents a positive outlook for the UK economy, providing the potential for future growth and the possibility of tax cuts. However, the debate over taxation and how to balance the government’s need for revenue with the desire to stimulate economic activity is likely to continue.

