The Bank of England has made a significant policy shift by allowing higher 10-year bond yields. This move sets the UK apart from the United States, as it can afford to raise borrowing costs at a slower pace due to low inflation. Breakingviews columnists discuss this development in a recent Viewsroom podcast, exploring why this monetary tightening while others are loosening could potentially give Tokyo an advantage.

In a recent Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists delve into the potential implications of this policy change. They explore the possibility that the Bank of England’s approach could give Tokyo an advantage over other global financial centers. While countries like the US and Europe are adopting loose monetary policies to stimulate their economies, Japan’s central bank has been tightening its monetary policy for some time now, aligning with the UK’s current stance.

This divergence in monetary policies could benefit Tokyo by attracting global investors who are seeking higher yields. As other central banks keep interest rates low, investors may be drawn to countries like Japan and the UK, where borrowing costs are rising but still relatively attractive.

