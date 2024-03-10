Got a tip? newsdesk@financenews.co.uk
Monday, March 11, 2024
Coinbase Global, Inc. Sees Impressive Financial Growth Amid Surge in Bitcoin ETFs

By Christine Mendez
Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, recently reported its fourth-quarter financial results, showcasing a substantial uptick in its financials. The company posted its first quarterly profit in two years, driven by increased trading activity and investor enthusiasm for digital assets. Following this announcement, Coinbase’s shares surged by over 13% in pre-market trading.

The surge in trading activity was primarily fueled by the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs, with Coinbase’s total revenue increasing by 41.5% to $953.80 million. The company’s trading volume also saw a significant spike, growing by 102.6% sequentially. Additionally, COIN’s custodial fee revenue rose by 24.7% quarter-over-quarter to $19.70 million.

Coinbase has also asserted its dominance in the Bitcoin ETF custody space, holding the custodial reins for eight out of the 11 newly-incepted bitcoin spot ETFs. The company’s strategic approach aligns with its broader objective of fostering cryptocurrency adoptions within traditional financial institutions.

However, despite its commendable financial performance, Coinbase faces potential worries from investors. Concerns include lower trading fees offered by Bitcoin ETFs compared to Coinbase’s platform, the high valuation of COIN’s shares, and regulatory hurdles such as an ongoing lawsuit with the SEC.

Looking ahead, Coinbase projects subscription and services revenue for the fiscal first quarter of 2024 to fall between $410 million and $480 million. The company’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, emphasizes the importance of international expansion and the launch of new derivative products to drive growth.

Overall, Coinbase’s strategic initiatives, coupled with the surge in Bitcoin ETFs, have positioned the company for success in the evolving crypto market. Industry experts foresee these endeavors enhancing COIN’s market position and advancing the adoption of digital currency within the global financial system.

