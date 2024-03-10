Eleven ‘Granolas’ Drive European Stocks to Record Highs

European stocks reached a record high this week, thanks to a group of eleven companies known as the “Granolas.” Coined by Goldman Sachs, the Granolas include pharmaceutical giants GSK and Roche, chip company ASML, Nestlé, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, L’Oréal, LVMH, AstraZeneca, SAP, and Sanofi.

These companies have been driving significant gains on the Stoxx Europe 600 index, accounting for 50% of the index’s growth in the past year. Their success mirrors the dominance of tech companies in the US market, with fund managers expressing concerns about the narrow rally led by companies like Nvidia.

Peter Oppenheimer, Goldman’s chief global equity strategist, highlighted the growing concentration in the market, expecting the Granolas to drive most of the revenue growth for Stoxx 600 companies in the coming years. Despite their success, the Granolas have performed in line with the US’s “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks but with lower volatility.

Novo Nordisk has been the strongest performer among the Granolas, seeing a 69% increase in the past year. While the Granolas’ share of the Stoxx Europe 600 index is significant at 25%, they still fall short of the Magnificent Seven’s 28% weighting in the S&P 500.

Although these companies are cheaper than their US counterparts in terms of earnings multiples, they are still seen as financially robust with healthy margins. Some analysts caution against too much focus on the biggest companies, highlighting the potential for smaller stocks to outperform.

The rise of passive investing has contributed to the concentration of markets, with index-tracking funds pouring money into large stocks. While analysts predict continued dominance by the biggest companies, a potential soft landing for the global economy could broaden the bull market.

However, the vulnerability of top-heavy indices lies in the possibility of the largest companies failing to meet high investor expectations. If index heavyweights underperform, the market could quickly sour.

Overall, the Granolas’ success underscores the influence of a select group of companies on European markets, with potential implications for market concentration and future growth.