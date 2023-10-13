The UK’s financial watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), has announced that it is fining consumer credit rater Equifax £11 million ($13.4 million) for its involvement in what has been described as “one of the largest” cyber-security breaches ever.

The breach, which occurred in 2017, resulted in hackers gaining access to the personal data of millions of individuals, leaving UK consumers vulnerable to potential financial crime. The FCA has determined that Equifax failed to adequately protect this sensitive information, highlighting serious concerns over the company’s security measures.

The cyber-attack on Equifax, a company that assesses the creditworthiness of individuals and businesses, exposed names, dates of birth, addresses, and in some cases, credit card details of approximately 147 million people globally. In the UK alone, around 15 million records were compromised.

The FCA’s investigation revealed a number of failures on the part of Equifax. The watchdog found that the company had not taken sufficient steps to ensure the security of personal data, including the failure to patch a known vulnerability in its systems. Additionally, Equifax failed to properly segregate the personal data of UK customers from that of its US parent company, which further exacerbated the risks faced by UK consumers.

The breach not only compromised the personal information of individuals but also potentially exposed them to financial crimes such as identity theft and fraud. The FCA’s fine reflects Equifax’s failure to adequately protect its customers’ data and highlights the seriousness with which such breaches are viewed by regulatory bodies.

Mark Steward, the FCA’s Executive Director of Enforcement and Market Oversight, emphasized the importance of financial institutions ensuring the security of customer data. He stated, “The loss of personal information and, in this case, financial crime related to the cybersecurity breach strikes at the heart of the consumer protection role of the FCA.”

Equifax has expressed remorse for the cyber-attack and has cooperated fully with the FCA’s investigation. The company has agreed to settle the matter and has accepted the fine imposed by the regulator. Equifax has also pledged to enhance its security measures to ensure that a breach of this magnitude does not occur again in the future.

It is worth noting that this is not the first major cyber-security breach the UK has witnessed in recent years, and it serves as a reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by individuals and businesses alike in the digital age. The incident also highlights the importance of individuals remaining vigilant and taking steps to protect their personal information, such as regularly changing passwords and monitoring their financial accounts for any suspicious activity.

The FCA’s fine against Equifax demonstrates the seriousness with which such breaches are treated by regulatory bodies, aiming to hold companies accountable for their role in safeguarding customer data. This serves as a stark warning to other companies in the financial sector and beyond to prioritize the security of personal information in an age where cyber threats are constantly evolving.

More detail via Reuters here… ( Image via Reuters )