Banks in the European Union are reportedly meeting stricter global capital requirements ahead of the 2028 deadline, with the shortfall now reduced to €600 million, according to the European Banking Authority (EBA). The global Basel Committee, responsible for establishing regulatory standards for banks, introduced additional capital requirements in 2017 as part of its efforts to prevent a repeat of the global financial crisis in 2008. The EU, along with the United Kingdom and the United States, is now incorporating these requirements into its rule books.

In its monitoring exercise, the EBA assessed 157 banks across the EU to determine compliance with the Basel rules. The results of the exercise, which examined banks’ implementation of the rules at the end of 2022, revealed that EU banks would need an additional €0.6 billion of Tier 1 capital to fully comply with the new framework by 2028. Overall, the exercise showed that European banks’ minimum Tier 1 capital requirement would increase by 9.0% at the full implementation date in 2028.

The Basel Committee has set a deadline for the implementation of its remaining rules by 2028. However, EU policymakers have proposed longer phase-ins for some of the rules and temporary waivers for others. The EU plans to roll out the rules from January 2025. Meanwhile, the United States has suggested starting its “Basel Endgame” six months later and completing it by 2028. However, American regulators are facing resistance from banks, who argue that the new rules will significantly increase capital burdens.

In the UK, banks are also lobbying for the Bank of England (BoE) to align its rollout start date with that of the United States. Additionally, they are advocating for certain rules to be softened, in line with measures being undertaken by the EU. The BoE is expected to announce its final Basel Endgame rules in 2024.

The implementation of the Basel rules is crucial for ensuring the stability and resilience of the banking sector. These rules aim to enhance risk management, improve capital levels, and strengthen the ability of banks to weather future financial crises. By complying with these requirements, banks can help prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis and safeguard the interests of depositors and the broader economy.

The EBA’s findings indicate that EU banks are making progress in meeting the new capital requirements. However, there are ongoing discussions regarding the timeline for implementation and potential adjustments to certain rules. These discussions reflect the complex and evolving nature of financial regulation, as policymakers seek to strike a balance between strengthening the banking sector and minimizing the burden on banks.

