European Union banks are in good shape to meet the tougher global capital rules aimed at safeguarding them against economic crises, according to the bloc’s banking watchdog. The European Banking Authority (EBA) revealed that EU banks only need to find an additional €600 million ($635.8 million) by the 2028 deadline. These requirements were set by the global Basel Committee in 2017 to ensure banks hold larger reserves in order to protect against potential shocks. The Basel Committee’s revamp of core mandatory capital buffers came after many banks were bailed out during the 2008 financial crisis.

The EBA’s monitoring exercise, which assessed 157 banks across the EU at the end of 2022, focused on how they were implementing the Basel rules. The results showed that EU banks’ minimum Tier 1 capital requirement would increase by 9.0% at the full implementation date in 2028. However, the EBA noted that policymakers in the EU have proposed longer phase-ins for certain rules and temporary waivers for others, which would reduce the core capital shortfall to an estimated €240 million.

While the EU moves to integrate the final Basel requirements into its rule books from January 2025, the United States has proposed a six-month delay in starting its “Basel Endgame” and completing it in 2028. However, US regulators are facing pushback from banks that argue the capital burdens will increase significantly. In Britain, banks are also lobbying for the Bank of England to align its rollout start date with the US and to soften some of the rules in line with the EU’s approach. The Bank of England is expected to outline its final Basel Endgame rules in 2024.

Meanwhile, the Basel Committee announced that global shortfalls among banks for meeting the full implementation of its core capital rules stood at around €3 billion by the end of December 2022, down from €7.8 billion six months earlier. It is worth noting that these shortfalls represent only a fraction of banks’ total capital buffers and earnings.

Overall, the EBA’s findings suggest that EU banks are on track to meet the global capital requirements set by the Basel Committee. While some adjustments and waivers have been proposed to ease the burden on banks, the aim remains to strengthen the financial system and prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis. The implementation of these rules is expected to contribute to the stability and resilience of the banking sector in the long run.

