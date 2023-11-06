Financial Markets Await Central Bank Decisions, Earnings Reports, and Middle East Conflict Developments

Next week is set to be an eventful one for financial market traders and investors. Key developments on the horizon include the possibility of rate cuts by major central banks, another potential rate increase in Australia, upcoming earnings reports from European banks, and the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Investors are now speculating whether central banks such as the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank (ECB), and the Bank of England (BoE) will lower interest rates after having raised them. In the eurozone, with inflation declining and the economy at risk of stagnation or recession, money markets predict rate cuts starting in April. Similarly, rate cuts are anticipated in Britain by next August. While the U.S. economy remains strong, recent manufacturing data shows signs of contraction, leading to a 70% chance that the Fed’s tightening cycle is over and that rate cuts could begin as early as June.

World stocks have just experienced their best week of the year so far, buoyed by optimism that central bankers will push back against rate cuts until inflation is truly under control. However, developments in the currency market are also worth watching, particularly the fluctuation of the Japanese yen. The yen had been inching towards 150 per dollar, but the Bank of Japan’s tepid plan to dismantle its decade-old stimulus program caused the yen to strengthen again. The prospect of the Fed reaching peak rates further adds to the uncertainty. While concerns about the yen reaching 150 have diminished, there is still a chance of intervention by the Bank of Japan due to the current unpopularity of both a weak yen and the prime minister.

In terms of earnings reports, the U.S. market has shown signs of recovery in the second half of the year. Approximately 300 companies have reported, with S&P 500 earnings estimated to be up 5% compared to last year. Several major companies, including eBay, D.R. Horton, Walt Disney, and Biogen, are set to report next week. Later in the month, the performance of major U.S. retailers and tech company Nvidia will also be assessed.

In Europe, attention will be focused on financial institutions such as UBS, Commerzbank, ABN Amro, Arcelor Mittal, and Allianz, as they release their earnings reports. Meanwhile, the situation in the Middle East remains volatile. It has been a month since Hamas launched a deadly attack in Israel, triggering the worst escalation of the long-running conflict in decades. Israeli forces have entered Gaza City but are facing resistance from underground tunnels. The Palestinian death toll has exceeded 9,000 according to Gaza health authorities. The financial markets are closely monitoring the situation. Gold, considered a safe-haven asset, has surged nearly 10%, but the initial spike in oil prices driven by fears of Iran’s involvement has subsided. Even Israel’s shekel has begun to rebound. However, the situation could quickly worsen as more countries call for a pause in hostilities, Hezbollah becomes involved, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken embarks on diplomatic talks in the region.

In Australia, the Melbourne Cup horse race is a notable event taking place next week. However, another event with significant implications for the financial markets is the potential rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Following a higher-than-expected inflation reading in the third quarter, markets estimate a nearly 60% chance of a quarter point hike. All of the “Big Four” Australian banks also forecast a rate increase. Futures even suggest the possibility of the cash rate being raised twice to 4.60% and remaining at that level throughout 2024. As a result, Australian government bond yields have reached their highest levels since 2011, and the Australian dollar has strengthened against its New Zealand counterpart due to diverging rate expectations.

Overall, next week will be filled with important events and developments that will shape financial markets. Traders and investors will closely monitor central bank decisions, earnings reports, and the evolving situation in the Middle East.

More detail via Reuters here… ( Image via Reuters )