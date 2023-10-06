First-time buyers in London are increasingly being priced out of the housing market due to soaring mortgage rates and high deposit requirements, according to mortgage lender Halifax. Between January and August 2023, only 24,323 individuals in the capital bought their first home, a 9% decrease compared to the same period in 2013. This decline makes London the only region in the UK where the number of first-time buyers has decreased over the past decade. In contrast, other parts of the country have experienced double-digit growth, driven by low borrowing costs and government aid following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The impact of higher interest rates and inflation is now spreading beyond London, affecting the wider UK property market. Halifax reported a 22% year-on-year drop in the number of first-time buyers across the country between January and August. These figures provide further evidence that the recent interest rate increases imposed by the Bank of England are dampening the housing market.

The main hurdle for potential first-time buyers remains the difficulty of raising a sufficient deposit, exacerbated by the limited supply of suitable properties and the sharp rise in interest rates. Kim Kinnaird, director at Halifax Mortgages, emphasized that the significant increase in house prices over the past decade has made this hurdle increasingly difficult to overcome.

The rise in inflation has also contributed to a cost-of-living crisis that has significantly reduced household budgets and the ability to save for a deposit. Despite a 12% decline in deposit requirements from last year and a slight decrease in house prices due to slower demand, the average price of a London home is still £288,030 ($480,000). Consequently, first-time buyers in the capital are expected to come up with a deposit exceeding £113,000.

The South East of England has experienced the largest decline in first-time buyers this year, followed by London and East Anglia. These regions are also associated with the highest deposit requirements. For instance, those looking to purchase their first home in London need to come up with more than £113,000, while in the South East, the figure exceeds £62,000.

However, there are some glimmers of hope amidst the challenges. The decline in property prices, coupled with wage increases, has led to a reduction in the house price to income ratio. According to Halifax, this affordability measure has decreased from 5.8 in June last year to 5.1, making housing more accessible for first-time buyers than at any point since June 2020.

It is also worth noting that first-time buyers are generally older now compared to a decade ago. The average age of individuals purchasing their first property has increased by two years to 32. This trend reflects both the higher costs involved in buying a home and the fact that many first-time buyers now purchase property jointly.

Overall, the challenges faced by first-time buyers in the London housing market are indicative of wider issues affecting the UK property market. As interest rates continue to rise and inflationary pressures persist, it remains to be seen how the market will adapt to ensure affordable housing remains accessible to those looking to take their first step onto the property ladder.

