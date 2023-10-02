Government Launches Review to Identify Post-Brexit Regulatory Advantages

The British government has announced a review of regulators across the economy, as part of its efforts to identify potential post-Brexit regulatory advantages. The review aims to identify unnecessary regulations that hinder businesses and impede growth, with the ultimate goal of making companies’ operations smoother and reducing costs for consumers.

Kemi Badenoch, the Minister for Business and Trade, expressed the government’s desire to utilize the freedoms provided by Brexit to remove unnecessary regulations that hold back firms. In a statement, Badenoch highlighted that regulators, while responsible for enforcing rules, can sometimes impede businesses. The review, therefore, seeks to identify and eliminate such practices.

Currently, the UK has approximately 90 regulators, which collectively cost around £5 billion ($6 billion) per year to operate, according to the government. By streamlining regulations and reducing duplication, the government hopes to enhance the business environment and improve efficiency.

The review comes as the UK seeks to establish itself as an independent regulatory power following its departure from the European Union. As part of the Brexit process, the UK is no longer bound by EU regulations and can now shape its own regulatory framework.

By examining the current regulatory landscape, the government intends to identify areas where improvements can be made. This will involve assessing the effectiveness and efficiency of existing regulators, as well as identifying any unnecessary barriers that hinder businesses. The review will also explore ways to reduce the burden of regulation on companies, with the aim of fostering growth and innovation.

The move has drawn mixed reactions from different stakeholders. Some argue that deregulation could help businesses by reducing bureaucracy and costs. They believe that by eliminating unnecessary regulations, the UK can create a more agile and competitive business environment. However, others express concerns that reducing regulations may compromise consumer and environmental protections. They emphasize the need for a balanced approach that ensures businesses are not given free rein at the expense of public welfare.

The review of regulators will be conducted by government officials in close collaboration with industry experts and stakeholders. It will involve extensive consultations and analysis of existing regulations to identify areas for improvement. The outcome of the review is expected to provide valuable insights into the regulatory landscape and guide the government’s future decision-making.

As the UK charts its course outside the EU, the review of regulators is seen as a crucial step in shaping an effective and efficient regulatory framework. The government aims to strike a balance between promoting businesses’ interests and safeguarding public welfare. Ultimately, the review will play a significant role in determining the UK’s regulatory approach, impacting various sectors of the economy and shaping the country’s post-Brexit future.

More detail via Reuters here… ( Image via Reuters )