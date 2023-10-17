Growth in British workers’ regular pay has slowed, according to official figures released on Tuesday. The data also showed a decline in job vacancies, indicating a loss of momentum in the labor market. Average earnings, excluding bonuses, were 7.8% higher than the previous year during the three months leading up to August. This is slightly lower than the upwardly revised 7.9% in the three months to July, marking the first fall since January.

The Bank of England closely monitors average earnings as it considers whether to resume raising interest rates to counter the risks from high inflation. The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics were in line with expectations from economists polled by Reuters. However, the pound sterling fell slightly against the US dollar after the data was released.

“While wage growth is still much too strong for the Bank of England’s liking, there’s nothing in the latest data that’s likely to push the committee into a rate hike at the November meeting,” said ING economist James Smith.

The private-sector regular pay, which is the component most closely examined by the Bank of England, saw annual growth slow to 8.0% in the three months to August, from 8.1% previously. Annual growth in total pay, which includes one-off bonuses, also slowed more than expected to 8.1% in the quarter through August, from 8.5% in the May to July period.

However, when accounting for consumer price inflation, the real-terms increase in pay was much smaller. Regular pay, adjusted for CPI inflation, grew by an annual 0.7% in the three months to August. This represents the largest increase in nearly two years, highlighting how inflation has squeezed the living standards of working households.

Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt responded to the data, saying, “It’s good news that inflation is falling and real wages are growing. To keep this progress, we must stick to our plan to halve inflation.” Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had previously stated that his top goal was to halve inflation, which reached a 41-year high of 11.1% in October 2022.

The Bank of England’s Chief Economist, Huw Pill, noted that fast rates of nominal pay growth contradict most other labor market measures, which have indicated a slowing economy. Last week, the International Monetary Fund predicted that Britain’s economy would expand by just 0.6% in 2024, the weakest growth among major advanced economies.

The latest data also revealed a decrease in the number of job vacancies. In the three months leading up to September, vacancies fell to a two-year low of 988,000. This represents a decrease of over a quarter of a million compared to the previous year. However, vacancies are still nearly 25% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Provisional employer payroll data showed a levelling-off in hiring, with 11,000 fewer people in employment in September compared to August. This comes after employer payrolls grew by over 1 million since the start of the pandemic.

Unemployment figures and related labor market data will be published on October 24th, as the ONS announced that it needed more time to account for low response rates. Economist Ashley Webb from consultancy Capital Economics said that the 15th consecutive fall in job vacancies suggests a further easing of labor market tightness, although a complete picture will only emerge when the delayed ONS data is released.

Overall, the latest figures indicate a slowdown in the labor market, with growth in regular pay and job vacancies both showing signs of decline. While wage growth remains strong, the Bank of England is unlikely to consider a rate hike at its upcoming November meeting. The impact of inflation on real wages highlights the challenges faced by working households. The decrease in job vacancies suggests a change in the labor market’s tightness, and the full extent of the situation will become clearer with the release of further data.

