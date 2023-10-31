The European Central Bank’s decision to hold interest rates and continue reinvesting the proceeds from its pandemic-era bond purchases until the end of next year had a slight impact on the risk premium of Italian government debt. Following the announcement, the spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields fell to 200 basis points from around 202 basis points.

Investors had widely anticipated the decision, and as a result, the euro remained relatively unchanged, down 0.27% at $1.0538. The benchmark for the euro zone, Germany’s 10-year bond yield, also saw a slight decrease, falling by 1 basis point to 2.881% from 2.891% previously. Italy’s 10-year yield, on the other hand, decreased by 3 basis points to 4.887%.

The European Central Bank reiterated its commitment to continue topping up the 1.7 trillion-euro ($1.79 trillion) pile of bonds purchased under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) until the end of next year.

As a result of the ECB’s decision, Europe’s benchmark STOXX 600 index managed to slightly pare its losses, down 0.72% compared to its previous decline of 0.83%. However, weak earnings across various sectors weighed heavily on the index.

Overall, the European Central Bank’s stance and commitment to maintaining its bond-buying program provided some relief to the risk premium on Italian government debt. The decision was widely anticipated by investors and had a modest impact on the euro and bond yields. However, weak earnings continued to put pressure on the European stock market.

This article contains reporting by Harry Robertson.

