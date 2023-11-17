Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors (JMFA) and Janus Henderson Investors recently joined forces to hold a series of presentations at Trident Park, Mrieħel, focusing on sustainability and technology-driven investing. The event aimed to provide local professionals and financial advisers with a comprehensive exploration of these two sectors.

Tim Brown, a product specialist at Janus Henderson, delivered detailed insights into both sustainability and technology, with a particular emphasis on the strategies and philosophies of two of Janus Henderson’s funds: the JH Horizon Global Sustainable Equity Fund and the JH Horizon Global Technology Leaders Fund.

JMFA, a leading financial advisory firm in Malta, acts as Janus Henderson’s representative on the island, bringing together global investment expertise with local investor aspirations.

Janus Henderson Investors boasts a longstanding history of three decades in the sustainability sector. In 2019, they launched the JH Horizon Global Sustainable Fund in Europe (excluding the UK). This fund aims to navigate the intricate world of sustainability while ensuring that present needs are met without compromising the well-being of future generations.

The fund’s objective is to outperform the MSCI World Index, and it achieves this through a disciplined approach to sustainable investing without sacrificing performance. It prides itself on generating unstructured ideas and avoids investing in sectors associated with carbon emissions and animal testing. Instead, it focuses on areas such as clean energy, sustainable transport, and water management, positioning itself on the right side of disruption.

In contrast, the JH Horizon Global Technology Leaders Fund confidently embraces the technological future. It concentrates on rational growth at a reasonable price within the dynamic tech industry.

The fund distinguishes itself through its valuation discipline, carefully navigating the hype cycles surrounding various technologies. It aims to identify resilient businesses with strong competitive advantages in the technology sector. The fund emphasizes five major long-term sector themes: fintech, internet 30, next-gen infrastructure, productivity and automation, and electrification. It also highlights the significance of investing in technology as a means to address challenges associated with deglobalization, the rise of artificial intelligence, and the higher cost of capital.

The presentations at Trident Park emphasized Janus Henderson’s commitment to investing in real, profitable businesses that promise a sustainable future. The company believes in aligning investments with both sustainability and technological advancements, recognizing the potential for growth and positive impact in these areas.

This partnership between JMFA and Janus Henderson offers local professionals and financial advisers in Malta the opportunity to gain valuable insights into sustainable investing and technology-driven strategies. By facilitating a deeper understanding of these sectors, the collaboration aims to empower investors to make informed decisions that align with their financial goals and the broader interests of society.

Overall, the presentations at Trident Park provided a comprehensive overview of sustainability and technology-driven investing, showcasing Janus Henderson’s expertise and commitment to responsible and forward-thinking investment strategies.

More detail via timesofmalta.com here… ( Image via timesofmalta.com )