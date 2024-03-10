Law debenture to announce 2023 results – major surprise expected

Investment trust Law Debenture is set to reveal its full-year results for 2023, with shareholders eagerly anticipating a potential increase in their dividend payments. The trust, worth £1 billion, boasts an impressive track record of maintaining or increasing its annual dividend for 44 years and has shown consistent growth for the past 13 years.

While Law Debenture’s dividend growth may not match that of its competitors like City of London or JP Morgan Claverhouse, it has outperformed in terms of total shareholder returns. Over the past five years, the trust has delivered returns of over 62%, surpassing its rivals in the same sector.

One key factor that sets Law Debenture apart is its unique structure, with 80% of its assets invested in listed equities managed by Janus Henderson, and the remaining 20% in unlisted financial business Independent Professional Services (IPS). IPS plays a crucial role in the trust’s performance by generating substantial revenue, which feeds into the attractive income stream for shareholders.

Denis Jackson, Law Debenture’s chief executive, highlighted the importance of IPS in driving the trust’s performance. He noted that IPS has consistently delivered a significant portion of the income distributed to shareholders over the past decade, showcasing its resilience in varying market conditions.

The equity portfolio managed by Janus Henderson includes well-known income-friendly stocks like Shell, BP, and GlaxoSmithKline. Additionally, IPS’s revenue generation allows the investment managers to take stakes in companies like Rolls-Royce, even when they are not currently paying dividends.

Law Debenture’s largest equity holding, Rolls-Royce, has seen a remarkable share price recovery of nearly 200% in the past year. The trust’s annual income is around 4%, with low ongoing annual charges at 0.48%. Its stock market ID code is 3142921, and its marker is LWDB.

Investors are eagerly awaiting the trust’s full-year results for 2023, with hopes of continued income growth and attractive dividend payments. Law Debenture’s unique structure and consistent performance make it an appealing investment opportunity in the UK equity income sector.