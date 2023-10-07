Lisa Oliver, Chair, CEO, and President of The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod, has been named one of the “Most Powerful Women in Banking” for 2023 by American Banker magazine. This prestigious recognition highlights Oliver’s exceptional leadership, business performance, and commitment to diversity and inclusion within the financial services industry.

The “Most Powerful Women in Banking” initiative, now in its twenty-first year, aims to honor individuals and teams who have demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and a strong dedication to advancing the industry. It also recognizes their contributions in promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within the financial sector.

Chane Schoenberger, editor-in-chief for American Banker, emphasized that these women represent more than just business acumen and leadership skills. They symbolize the determination required to bring about meaningful change, the commitment needed to build stronger communities, and the creative thinking essential to drive the industry forward.

Lisa Oliver’s achievements at The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod have been noteworthy. In addition to improving the bank’s net income and returns on assets, she spearheaded a communications campaign to safeguard financial deposits, regardless of their size. Under her guidance, the bank also shifted its marketing and sales approach from being loan-focused to deposit-oriented. Furthermore, Oliver directed the bank’s philanthropic efforts towards supporting housing initiatives and social justice causes.

Expressing her gratitude, Lisa Oliver said, “I am proud and beyond humbled to be recognized with this prestigious honor from American Banker, alongside many other accomplished and talented women who are making an indelible mark on the banking industry.” She acknowledged that her success would not have been possible without the dedicated teamwork and support of The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod’s entire staff. Oliver commended the team’s commitment to providing superior service to clients and business customers, which has enabled the bank to excel as a true community bank for the Cape Cod region.

Lisa Oliver and the other honorees will be commemorated at “The Most Powerful Women in Banking” gala on October 5, held at The Glasshouse in New York City. The event will take place as part of a weeklong conference and celebration, highlighting the achievements and contributions of women in the banking sector.

The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod and its stakeholders are immensely proud of Lisa Oliver’s recognition, as it not only highlights her personal achievements but also shines a positive light on the bank and the Cape Cod community it serves. Oliver’s leadership and dedication exemplify the qualities necessary to drive the banking industry into a new era while fostering inclusivity and positive change.

