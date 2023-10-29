Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) are considering expanding their sporting empire with major investments in the NBA and the PGA Tour. FSG recently sold a minority stake to Dynasty Equity, injecting an additional £164 million into the club, but none of the funds will be used for Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The investment will primarily be used to pay off debt incurred during the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as to make improvements to Anfield, build the AXA Training Centre, and repurchase Melwood. FSG president Mike Gordon expressed the group’s long-term commitment to Liverpool on September 28.

FSG’s focus is now shifting towards making strategic investments. It was revealed in the summer that they are interested in acquiring an NBA expansion franchise in Las Vegas. Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has been open about their desire to own a team in the world’s premier basketball league, although it remains uncertain if a deal will be finalized.

Additionally, FSG has shown interest in investing in the PGA Tour. This move would put them in competition with the owners of Newcastle, Public Investment Fund, who reached a deal with the PGA Tour in May. While FSG’s potential investment still needs to be ratified, they join WWE and UFC owners Endeavour and Arctos Sports Partners in expressing interest. According to the Liverpool Echo, the PGA Tour commented that they have received unsolicited interest from other investors, despite their ongoing negotiations with Public Investment Fund and DP World Tour.

Following the confirmation of the additional investment last month, Gordon reiterated FSG’s commitment to Liverpool’s long-term financial stability and future growth. He stated that if the right investment partner for the club emerged, FSG would pursue the opportunity.

FSG’s consideration of investments in the NBA and PGA Tour demonstrates their ambition to expand their sporting portfolio. As Liverpool fans eagerly await further updates, FSG’s plans could potentially shape the future of the club and enhance their global presence.

