London and Washington to Collaborate on AI Safety

London and Washington are set to announce a “close collaboration” on artificial intelligence (AI) safety, according to officials from both the United Kingdom and the United States. The collaboration will bring together the new regulations on AI development outlined in the White House’s recent executive order with the ongoing efforts of the UK’s “Frontier AI Taskforce.”

A UK official involved in planning Britain’s AI safety summit confirmed that a bilateral collaboration with a US safety institute will be announced this week. The AI safety summit is scheduled to take place at Bletchley Park on November 1 and 2.

Both countries will introduce their own versions of the institutes during the summit. US Vice President Kamala Harris, representing the Biden administration at the event, will announce the establishment of the United States AI Safety Institute, which will be housed at the Department of Commerce. The institute’s primary focus will be on creating guidelines, standards, and best practices for assessing and mitigating various risks associated with AI technology. These risks range from potentially catastrophic outcomes to societal issues such as bias, discrimination, and the spread of misinformation.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revealed plans to establish an “AI Safety Institute” that will investigate, assess, and test new forms of emerging technology. Sunak stated that the institute will build upon the work of the existing Frontier AI Taskforce, which has already been granted access to the technology models of leading AI companies including Google DeepMind, Anthropic, and OpenAI.

In addition to the establishment of these institutes, the UK and the US will engage in information sharing and research collaboration. The US official noted that the US will also exchange information with similar safety institutes in other countries.

The recent executive order signed by the White House on Monday requires developers of the most powerful AI systems to share their safety test results and other critical information with the US government. The order aims to ensure that AI systems are safe before they are made available to the public. As part of this initiative, Washington will establish an “AI Safety and Security Board.”

Speaking about the executive order, Ben Buchanan, the White House special adviser on AI, stated that the US aims to lead the way in substance and engage with other countries on the topic. US Vice President Kamala Harris will elaborate on the administration’s AI initiatives, including the executive order, in a speech during the AI summit in London on Wednesday afternoon.

UK Tech Secretary Michelle Donelan emphasized that although the US dominates the AI industry, making it easier for American firms to promote transparency, there are areas in which the UK can act swiftly. Donelan highlighted the UK’s existing Frontier AI Taskforce, which has the necessary organization, funding, and expertise to expedite the country’s AI safety efforts.

Prime Minister Sunak outlined the future vision, noting that the aim is to secure the safety of AI models before they are released. While some information will be made public, more sensitive national security intelligence will be shared with a select group of like-minded governments.

The collaboration between London and Washington on AI safety is an important step towards ensuring the responsible and safe development of AI technology. By combining forces, the UK and the US aim to establish guidelines and best practices that will address the risks associated with AI, safeguarding against potential harm and promoting trust in this rapidly advancing field.

