Shares in Metro Bank soared on Monday, October 9th, after the struggling British lender reached an agreement to raise funds and strengthen its financial position. The announcement of a £325 million ($396 million) capital raise and a £600 million debt refinancing deal has provided a much-needed boost to the bank.

The capital raise and debt refinancing will result in Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski, Metro Bank’s largest investor, gaining control of the majority of the shares. This move is seen as a show of confidence in the bank’s ability to recover from recent challenges.

Metro Bank has faced a difficult year, with its reputation taking a hit following a major accounting error earlier in 2019. The bank admitted to misclassifying a large number of commercial property loans, causing its stock prices to plummet and leading to an investigation by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).

The fundraising deal is expected to bolster Metro Bank’s balance sheet and provide the bank with much-needed stability. The fresh injection of capital will allow the bank to meet regulatory requirements and demonstrate its commitment to addressing the issues identified by the FCA and PRA.

Shares in the bank opened 19% higher on Monday morning, indicating a positive response from investors to the fundraising deal. This surge in share prices is a welcome development for Metro Bank, which has seen its stock prices fall by around 90% since the accounting error was revealed in January.

CEO of Metro Bank, Craig Donaldson, expressed his gratitude for the support of the bank’s shareholders and stated, “The successful completion of the capital raise and the related debt refinancing marks a major milestone in Metro Bank’s recovery plan.”

The bank’s recovery plan includes a focus on rebuilding customer trust and improving internal processes and controls. Metro Bank aims to strengthen its risk management systems and rebuild its reputation as a reliable and customer-centric financial institution.

The fundraising deal comes at a crucial time for Metro Bank, as it faces increased competition from challenger banks and the uncertainty surrounding Brexit. The bank’s ability to raise capital and address its financial weaknesses will be key in determining its long-term viability in the highly competitive UK banking sector.

Investors will be closely watching Metro Bank’s progress as it works towards regaining stability and restoring confidence. The bank’s success in implementing its recovery plan will not only impact its shareholders but also its customers and the broader UK banking industry.

Metro Bank’s shares may be experiencing a temporary boost following the fundraising deal, but the bank still faces significant challenges in the road to recovery. The impact of the investigation by the FCA and PRA is yet to be fully determined, and the bank will need to demonstrate sustained improvements in its operations and financial performance to regain the trust of customers and investors alike.

More detail via Reuters here… ( Image via Reuters )