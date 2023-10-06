Oil prices surged on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures rising by more than $1 a barrel. The increase was driven by concerns of supply tightness in the upcoming winter season, as well as hopes for a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy.

Brent crude futures saw an 0.9 percent rise, or 85 cents, reaching $94.81 per barrel by 0827 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also climbed, increasing by 1.17 percent, or $1.06, reaching $91.45 after gaining as much as $1.24.

Although industry data released on Tuesday revealed a rise of about 1.6 million barrels in U.S. crude oil stockpiles last week, analysts had expected a drop of about 300,000 barrels. Despite this, concerns persisted regarding U.S. crude stockpiles at the key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, potentially falling below minimum operating levels. If this were to occur, it could compound the supply tightness resulting from supply cuts implemented by OPEC+.

CMC Markets analyst Leon Li highlighted the overall strength of oil prices due to the tightening of supply. However, Li suggested that the price support from Russia and Saudi Arabia’s supply cuts might be limited towards the end of the year. He also noted that economic data from Europe and the United States had recently weakened, potentially contributing to a volatile trend in oil prices for October. While Li believed it was unlikely for prices to exceed $100 in the short term, he expected them to remain strong.

The U.S. government is set to release data on oil inventories later today at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT), which could provide further insight into the current market conditions.

In addition to supply concerns, the temporary ban on gasoline and diesel exports imposed by Russia last week has also played a role in driving up demand for crude oil. Although the restrictions have since been eased, they could still exert upward pressure on crude oil demand from refineries.

Meanwhile, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari expressed optimism about a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy. However, he also acknowledged a 40 percent chance that the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates to combat inflation.

A recent Reuters poll of economists indicated that the Bank of England had concluded its tightening cycle and was likely to keep the Bank Rate at 5.25 percent until at least July. However, some economists in the minority believed that the Bank would raise rates again before the end of the year. It is worth noting that higher interest rates can increase borrowing costs, potentially slowing economic growth and reducing oil demand.

As oil prices continue to rise, the global market closely watches the various factors influencing supply and demand. The market anticipates further developments in the coming days, including the U.S. government’s release of oil inventory data, to gain a clearer understanding of the future trajectory of oil prices.

More detail via www.theepochtimes.com here… ( Image via www.theepochtimes.com )