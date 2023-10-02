Panel Recommends 10% Increase in Asking Price for Abu Dhabi and BP’s Bid to Acquire Stake in Israeli Gas Producer

A panel reviewing a $2 billion offer by Abu Dhabi’s national oil company and BP to acquire a 50% stake in Israeli gas producer NewMed has recommended raising the asking price by over 10%, casting doubt over the deal, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The proposed acquisition by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) and BP was considered a significant step in the strengthening economic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates since the two countries normalized relations in 2020.

Following the announcement of the deal in March, NewMed established an independent panel of three members to review the terms of the offer and explore any competing bids. However, according to sources close to the matter, the panel did not receive any other offers.

After careful deliberation, the panel has recommended increasing the asking price by 10% to 12%, or approximately up to $250 million. This recommendation is based on the recent rally in oil and gas prices, as well as the depreciation of the Israeli currency in recent months. The sources, who preferred to remain anonymous due to the private nature of the matter, revealed this development.

The panel’s recommendation to raise the asking price has cast doubt over the completion of the deal. The increase in price could potentially impact the profitability and financial viability of the acquisition, leading to uncertainties in the negotiations between the parties involved.

The proposed acquisition by ADNOC and BP holds great significance as it symbolizes the growing economic cooperation between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The normalization of ties between the two countries has opened up new avenues for collaboration and investment opportunities. This deal in the energy sector would further strengthen the ties and promote economic growth for both nations.

Although the panel did not receive any competing bids during their review, the recommended increase in price highlights the changing market conditions that have influenced the valuation of NewMed. The recent rally in oil and gas prices has contributed to this change, reflecting the dynamic nature of the energy market.

The parties involved in the deal will now have to carefully consider the panel’s recommendation and negotiate the revised terms. The outcome of these negotiations will determine the fate of the acquisition and its potential impact on the broader economic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

As this story develops, it will be interesting to see how the involved parties respond and whether they can reach an agreement that satisfies all parties involved. The outcome of these negotiations will have implications not only for the companies directly involved but also for the future prospects of economic cooperation between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

More detail via Reuters here… ( Image via Reuters )