Portfolio investors have begun selling petroleum again, as concerns about conflict in the Middle East have been replaced by worries about rising interest rates and the impact on the global economy and oil consumption. Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 14 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts over the seven days ending on October 24. This marks the fourth time in five weeks that funds have been net sellers, with total sales amounting to 201 million barrels since September 19.

The recent sales were primarily driven by the creation of new bearish short positions, which outweighed the creation of new bullish longs. This shift in sentiment was particularly evident in the crude oil market, where new shorts were created at more than five times the rate of new longs. It appears that fund managers have embarked on a new cycle of short sales as fears about a squeeze on stocks around the Cushing delivery point have been replaced by concerns about the impact of higher interest rates. Short positions in NYMEX WTI climbed to 41 million barrels on October 24, up from a 16-month low of 19 million barrels on October 3.

While fund managers remain bullish about Brent and U.S. diesel due to OPEC+ output cuts and inventories below the long-term seasonal average, they hold a bearish outlook for WTI, U.S. gasoline, and European gas oil. The concerns surrounding WTI stem from fears about the squeeze on Cushing stocks unwinding, while increased diesel production is expected to result in a surplus of U.S. gasoline. European gas oil, on the other hand, has been impacted by a prolonged regional recession.

In addition to petroleum, hedge funds and other money managers have also been selling gas futures and options. Over the same seven-day period, they sold the equivalent of 125 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas. Despite very low futures prices and the statistical probability of prices rising rather than falling, funds held a net long position of 410 bcf, down from a recent high of 775 bcf on October 10.

The low gas prices have decreased surplus inventories accumulated in the second half of 2022 and early 2023. However, they have not yet pushed the market into a deficit that could support significantly higher prices in the future. Working gas inventories in underground storage were still 79 bcf above the prior ten-year seasonal average on October 20, indicating that the market has reached a temporary equilibrium at current prices.

