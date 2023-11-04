The pound has seen a slight increase in value today ahead of an interest rate decision from the Bank of England. Meanwhile, the US dollar has fallen after the US Federal Reserve chose to maintain borrowing costs at their current level.

Sterling is currently up 0.29% at US$1.2185, recovering from a seven-month low of US$1.2039 that it reached in early October. Investors and economists anticipate that the Bank of England will keep interest rates steady at 5.25% and indicate that they plan to maintain this level for an extended period of time.

Although signs of a slowdown in the British economy have become more evident since the Bank’s previous meeting, inflation remains higher in the UK compared to many other major economies. Therefore, it is expected that the Bank of England will prioritize maintaining stability and wait for further economic data before making any changes to interest rates.

In contrast, the US Federal Reserve held rates at 5.25% to 5.5%, their highest level in 22 years. Chair Jerome Powell stated that the central bank may raise rates again, but is comfortable waiting to observe the continuation of strong economic data before making any decisions.

This relatively dovish stance on inflation from the Fed has led to a decrease in US bond yields and subsequently, a decline in the value of the dollar. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against its major peers, is down 0.28% at 106.17.

The overall trading activity in currency markets has been relatively muted in recent weeks due to central banks adopting a “wait-and-see” approach with regards to rates and inflation. Joe Tuckey, head of FX analysis at broker Argentex, explains that this has resulted in reduced volatility and consolidation in the market.

Looking at the euro, it has risen 0.28% against the pound to 87.23 pence today. Although it has also remained within a range over the past month, it has experienced a 1.5% decline against sterling throughout the year.

In global markets, the pound has been one of the more subdued currencies. In comparison, the euro has seen a 0.5% increase against the dollar as investors have sold the safe-haven dollar. This has been encouraged by the decrease in global borrowing costs following the Fed meeting, as well as lower-than-expected government borrowing from the US Treasury.

Overall, the pound’s slight increase in value ahead of the Bank of England’s interest rate decision indicates cautious optimism in the market. Investors and economists are closely watching for any signals from the Bank about future monetary policy amid signs of a slowdown in the British economy.

More detail via Malay Mail here… ( Image via Malay Mail )