The pound has experienced a fifth consecutive day of decline against the dollar, falling to its lowest level since March. This comes as U.S. bond yields continue to rise, bolstering the strength of the dollar. Despite this recent decline, the pound is still up 18% from last year, when former British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ borrowing plans caused it to hit a record low.

Traders are now speculating that the Bank of England (BoE) has reached the end of its campaign to raise interest rates. Last week, the central bank decided to keep monetary policy unchanged due to the slowing economy and decreasing inflation. This has led to a decrease in investor confidence in the pound, as it is becoming increasingly clear that interest rates are more likely to rise in the United States than in the UK.

The dollar is on track for a 2.4% increase in September, driven by 10-year U.S. Treasury yields reaching their highest level since before the financial crisis in 2007. Last week, the Federal Reserve announced that rates will remain higher for a longer period of time, further boosting the dollar’s strength.

Currently, the pound is down 0.3% at $1.2174, its lowest level since March. It is set to experience its largest monthly loss since last September, when it reached a record low of $1.0327 following the announcement of the Truss government’s “mini budget,” which included unfunded tax cuts amounting to £45 billion ($54.77 billion).

While the decline in sterling can be attributed to the strength of the dollar, it is essential to also consider its performance against the euro to gauge investor sentiment. RBC Europe’s chief currency strategist, Adam Cole, stated that the pound has been supported by expectations of further interest rate hikes by the BoE, but this support has diminished after last week’s events. Factors such as a lower inflation reading in August, weak business activity in September, and the BoE’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged have all contributed to the decline of the pound.

Looking ahead, Cole’s team predicts that the euro/sterling exchange rate will reach 89 pence by the end of the year, implying a 2.4% drop in the pound from its current rate of 86.95 pence. The erosion of the pound’s yield advantage has resulted in it being virtually flat for the year, after experiencing an 8% gain in July and being the best-performing G10 currency against the dollar in 2023.

Nomura strategists have also adjusted their sterling target to $1.18, citing the U.S. monetary policy outlook as the main reason for the projected strength of the dollar. They noted several factors that do not bode well for the pound, including capital outflows from British stocks and bonds, an overhang of optimistic speculative positions, and unexpected British economic data.

Overall, the pound’s recent decline against the dollar can be attributed to rising U.S. bond yields and expectations of higher interest rates in the United States. While the pound is still up from last year’s record low, recent events have caused a decrease in investor confidence. As the year progresses, it is expected that the pound will continue to experience further declines.

