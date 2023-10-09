Security guards at the House of Commons, who are responsible for safeguarding the Palace of Westminster, have voted in favor of going on strike, according to their union, the Public and Commercial Services (PCS). The decision was announced on Monday and comes as a result of concerns over working conditions and staff shortages.

Mark Serwotka, the general secretary of the PCS, highlighted the importance of fair rosters for the guards who work on shift patterns. He said, “For our members on shift work, their rosters are just as important as pay. They are angry their department is permanently understaffed, the rosters were imposed, and that their work/life balance appears to be of little or no consequence to their managers.”

The union revealed that over 250 of its members voted in favor of strike action, which represents an overwhelming 94.63% of those who participated in the ballot. The turnout for the vote stood at 79.23%. The dates for the strike are yet to be announced but are expected to be made public later this month.

The decision to go on strike by the security guards at the House of Commons raises concerns about the security and safety of the iconic building, which plays a central role in the governance of the United Kingdom. The Palace of Westminster is not only the meeting place for Members of Parliament but also houses important historical artifacts and documents.

The issue of understaffing is a long-standing concern for the security guards who patrol the premises. The PCS has repeatedly highlighted the need for more personnel to ensure the smooth operation of security measures. The union argues that imposing rosters on the guards without taking into account their work/life balance is unfair and unsustainable.

The strike action by the security guards is expected to put pressure on the management of the House of Commons to address the grievances raised by the PCS. The implications of the strike on the functioning of parliamentary activities and the safety of the building are yet to be determined.

The House of Commons has not yet responded to the announcement of the strike action. However, it is likely that negotiations between the union and the management will take place in an attempt to resolve the issues before the strike dates are confirmed.

The strike by the security guards at the House of Commons is expected to attract significant attention due to the vital role played by the palace in the democratic processes of the United Kingdom. The public will be watching closely to see how the situation unfolds and whether any disruption occurs as a result of the strike action.

More detail via Reuters here… ( Image via Reuters )