Sterling Hits Six-Month Low Against Dollar as Bank of England Pauses Rate Hikes

Sterling has fallen to a fresh six-month low against the strengthening dollar, as markets anticipate that the Bank of England (BoE) will halt interest rate hikes due to a deteriorating economy and subsiding British inflation. LSEG data reveals that the British currency is on track for its largest monthly drop since August 2022, having decreased over 4% in September. Money markets are currently pricing in no further BoE rate hikes this year and traders are even expecting the central bank to begin cutting rates next summer.

This comes after the BoE’s decision to hold rates steady during its most recent meeting, marking the first time it has done so since December 2021. The decision was made in response to signs of economic growth slowdown and surprising data showing a cooling in British inflation.

Sterling experienced a 0.06% drop to $1.2150, briefly touching $1.2135, its lowest level since March 2023. Although the currency has been steadily declining since reaching a 15-month high in July, it remains nearly 18% higher than it was a year ago, when former British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ borrowing plans caused it to hit a record low.

On the other hand, the British currency rose 0.1% against the euro to 86.87 pence, after hitting its lowest point against the single currency since May, at 87.05 pence.

Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets, comments on the situation, “The capitulation in terminal rate expectations, allied to the realization that the BoE is now done (hiking rates) due to building macro headwinds, underlines residual sterling headwinds.”

Recent data has revealed that British companies faced a more challenging September than expected, with increasing unemployment and recession risks. The next significant releases to look out for are consumer credit and mortgage approvals, due on Friday, which are likely to further impact sterling, according to Stretch.

Meanwhile, the prospect of higher-for-longer interest rates in the United States has supported the dollar index, driving the greenback to its highest level since November against a basket of international currencies.

Source: Reuters

More detail via Yahoo! Finance here… ( Image via Yahoo! Finance )