Monday, March 11, 2024
Tech Rally Pushes AMD CEO Lisa Su to Sell $20.42M Worth of Chipmaker’s Stock

By Mel Kern
Tech stocks saw a surge during the fourth-quarter reporting season, driving up the already high valuations of these companies. Amidst this rally, Lisa Su, the CEO of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD), sold a significant number of the chipmaker’s shares, as reported in a Form 4 filing with the SEC.

Su sold 125 million AMD shares in three separate transactions on Wednesday, amounting to a total of $20.42 million based on the per-share value. The sale prices ranged from $162.77 to $164.24 per share. These sales were conducted in accordance with the SEC Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that Su established in November 2023. This rule allows corporate insiders to trade company stock over a predetermined period, provided they were not in possession of any undisclosed material information at the time the plan was created.

After these recent sales, Su retains direct ownership of 3,195,360 AMD shares and indirectly owns 593,216 shares through trusts. AMD is seen as a key player in the AI revolution, with analysts projecting significant growth in AI revenue for the company. Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley forecasts that AMD could achieve an AI revenue run-rate of $4 billion by the end of 2024, potentially increasing to over $7 billion in 2025.

The demand for AMD’s high-performance data center products continues to rise, as evidenced by the company’s strong fourth-quarter results. CEO Lisa Su expressed optimism about the future, highlighting the impact of AI on the computing market. AMD shares have seen a 19.75% increase year-to-date, adding to the 128% surge in 2023.

The recent sale of AMD shares by CEO Lisa Su comes at a time of significant growth and innovation in the tech industry, particularly in the AI sector. Investors will be closely watching AMD’s performance as it navigates this evolving landscape.

