Texas Man Charged with Insider Trading After Eavesdropping on BP Executive Wife’s Phone Calls

A man in Texas has been charged with insider trading after he made $1.76 million in illegal profits by eavesdropping on his BP executive wife’s phone calls. Tyler Loudon overheard his wife, Emily Kraus, discussing BP’s planned takeover of TravelCenters of America while she was working from home. He then purchased 46,450 shares of TravelCenters stock before the deal was made public.

When BP announced the acquisition, Loudon immediately sold his shares at a significant profit. Despite Kraus reporting the incident to her bosses at BP, she was fired from her position as a mergers and acquisitions manager. The couple has since filed for divorce.

Loudon admitted to the charges of insider trading and has agreed to pay back the profits he made, as well as a penalty. He could potentially face criminal charges and a prison sentence if convicted. This case highlights the risks associated with working from home, as the SEC has seen an increase in insider trading cases involving partners overhearing confidential information.

BP has not yet provided a comment on the situation.