Got a tip? newsdesk@financenews.co.uk
Monday, March 11, 2024
Search
HomeNews WireTexas Man Charged with Insider Trading After Eavesdropping on BP Executive Wife's...

Texas Man Charged with Insider Trading After Eavesdropping on BP Executive Wife’s Phone Calls

News Wire

Published on

By Gab Potter
interviews

Interview with an Anonymous Billionaire’s Son: Navigating Wealth and Responsibility

'ABS' is pictured above, with the promised anonymity on face and location. FinanceNews.co.uk (FN): Today, Mel Kern has a unique opportunity to speak with an...
Read more

A man in Texas has been charged with insider trading after he made $1.76 million in illegal profits by eavesdropping on his BP executive wife’s phone calls. Tyler Loudon overheard his wife, Emily Kraus, discussing BP’s planned takeover of TravelCenters of America while she was working from home. He then purchased 46,450 shares of TravelCenters stock before the deal was made public.

When BP announced the acquisition, Loudon immediately sold his shares at a significant profit. Despite Kraus reporting the incident to her bosses at BP, she was fired from her position as a mergers and acquisitions manager. The couple has since filed for divorce.

Loudon admitted to the charges of insider trading and has agreed to pay back the profits he made, as well as a penalty. He could potentially face criminal charges and a prison sentence if convicted. This case highlights the risks associated with working from home, as the SEC has seen an increase in insider trading cases involving partners overhearing confidential information.

BP has not yet provided a comment on the situation.

Gab Potter
Gab Potter
Previous article
Eleven ‘Granolas’ Drive European Stocks to Record Highs

Latest...

News Wire

Eleven ‘Granolas’ Drive European Stocks to Record Highs

Europe's 'Granolas' fuel record stock market surge
News Wire

Coinbase Global, Inc. Sees Impressive Financial Growth Amid Surge in Bitcoin ETFs

Coinbase Returns To Profit Amid ETF Hype: Sustainable Recovery Or Short-Lived Success? By Benzinga
News Wire

Tsx reaches highest level since April 2022 with materials and tech stocks leading gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher, wraps up week with gains
News Wire

Rising Popularity of Buy Now, Pay Later Poses Risks for Financially Fragile Americans

Struggling consumers use Buy Now, Pay Later services for everyday necessities -- even groceries

More like this

News Wire

Eleven ‘Granolas’ Drive European Stocks to Record Highs

Europe's 'Granolas' fuel record stock market surge
News Wire

Coinbase Global, Inc. Sees Impressive Financial Growth Amid Surge in Bitcoin ETFs

Coinbase Returns To Profit Amid ETF Hype: Sustainable Recovery Or Short-Lived Success? By Benzinga
News Wire

Tsx reaches highest level since April 2022 with materials and tech stocks leading gains

CANADA STOCKS-TSX ends higher, wraps up week with gains

The information contained in this website is for general information purposes only. The information is provided by FinanceNews.co.uk and while we endeavour to keep the information up to date and correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained on the website for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2010 - 2023 FinanceNews.co.uk