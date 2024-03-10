Got a tip? newsdesk@financenews.co.uk
Monday, March 11, 2024
Search
HomeNews WireTsx reaches highest level since April 2022 with materials and tech stocks...

Tsx reaches highest level since April 2022 with materials and tech stocks leading gains

News Wire

Published on

By Gab Potter
interviews

Interview with an Anonymous Billionaire’s Son: Navigating Wealth and Responsibility

'ABS' is pictured above, with the promised anonymity on face and location. FinanceNews.co.uk (FN): Today, Mel Kern has a unique opportunity to speak with an...
Read more

TSX Hits Highest Level in Nearly a Year with Material and Tech Stocks Leading the Way

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed the week on a positive note, reaching its highest level since April 2022. The index was up 0.45% at 21,413.15, with gains in material and tech stocks driving the surge.

The materials sector saw a 1.3% increase, attributed to higher gold and nickel prices. Meanwhile, tech stocks were up 1.3%, with a significant 17% surge in Docebo following better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Investment manager CI Financial also saw a 4.5% gain after beating profit estimates for the fourth quarter. This contributed to the 0.6% rise in heavyweight financials.

However, energy shares experienced a decline of 0.2%, reflecting a drop in oil prices due to receding rate cut bets following comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller.

Looking ahead, investors will be keeping a close eye on quarterly earnings reports from major banks next week, including Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, and the Royal Bank of Canada. These results will provide insights into the Canadian economy’s impact on the financial sector.

Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, emphasized the significance of the upcoming bank results, stating that positive earnings could indicate a healthy Canadian economy and reduce pressure on the Bank of Canada to cut rates.

In other notable movements, Altus Group, a real estate intelligence service provider, saw an 8% increase, while Hudbay Minerals gained 4.7% following upbeat quarterly profit reports.

Overall, market analysts remain optimistic about the ongoing bull market for equities, despite anticipations of occasional volatility. Brandon Michael, senior investment analyst at ABC Funds, emphasized the potential for stocks to continue rising in the coming months.

The TSX’s recent performance showcases the resilience and growth potential of Canadian equities, with material and tech stocks at the forefront of the market’s positive momentum.

Gab Potter
Gab Potter
Previous article
Rising Popularity of Buy Now, Pay Later Poses Risks for Financially Fragile Americans
Next article
Coinbase Global, Inc. Sees Impressive Financial Growth Amid Surge in Bitcoin ETFs

Latest...

News Wire

Texas Man Charged with Insider Trading After Eavesdropping on BP Executive Wife’s Phone Calls

The REAL cost of working from home!
News Wire

Eleven ‘Granolas’ Drive European Stocks to Record Highs

Europe's 'Granolas' fuel record stock market surge
News Wire

Coinbase Global, Inc. Sees Impressive Financial Growth Amid Surge in Bitcoin ETFs

Coinbase Returns To Profit Amid ETF Hype: Sustainable Recovery Or Short-Lived Success? By Benzinga
News Wire

Rising Popularity of Buy Now, Pay Later Poses Risks for Financially Fragile Americans

Struggling consumers use Buy Now, Pay Later services for everyday necessities -- even groceries

More like this

News Wire

Texas Man Charged with Insider Trading After Eavesdropping on BP Executive Wife’s Phone Calls

The REAL cost of working from home!
News Wire

Eleven ‘Granolas’ Drive European Stocks to Record Highs

Europe's 'Granolas' fuel record stock market surge
News Wire

Coinbase Global, Inc. Sees Impressive Financial Growth Amid Surge in Bitcoin ETFs

Coinbase Returns To Profit Amid ETF Hype: Sustainable Recovery Or Short-Lived Success? By Benzinga

The information contained in this website is for general information purposes only. The information is provided by FinanceNews.co.uk and while we endeavour to keep the information up to date and correct, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the website or the information, products, services, or related graphics contained on the website for any purpose. Any reliance you place on such information is therefore strictly at your own risk.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2010 - 2023 FinanceNews.co.uk