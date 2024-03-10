Tsx reaches highest level since April 2022 with materials and tech stocks leading gains

TSX Hits Highest Level in Nearly a Year with Material and Tech Stocks Leading the Way

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index closed the week on a positive note, reaching its highest level since April 2022. The index was up 0.45% at 21,413.15, with gains in material and tech stocks driving the surge.

The materials sector saw a 1.3% increase, attributed to higher gold and nickel prices. Meanwhile, tech stocks were up 1.3%, with a significant 17% surge in Docebo following better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Investment manager CI Financial also saw a 4.5% gain after beating profit estimates for the fourth quarter. This contributed to the 0.6% rise in heavyweight financials.

However, energy shares experienced a decline of 0.2%, reflecting a drop in oil prices due to receding rate cut bets following comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller.

Looking ahead, investors will be keeping a close eye on quarterly earnings reports from major banks next week, including Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, and the Royal Bank of Canada. These results will provide insights into the Canadian economy’s impact on the financial sector.

Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management, emphasized the significance of the upcoming bank results, stating that positive earnings could indicate a healthy Canadian economy and reduce pressure on the Bank of Canada to cut rates.

In other notable movements, Altus Group, a real estate intelligence service provider, saw an 8% increase, while Hudbay Minerals gained 4.7% following upbeat quarterly profit reports.

Overall, market analysts remain optimistic about the ongoing bull market for equities, despite anticipations of occasional volatility. Brandon Michael, senior investment analyst at ABC Funds, emphasized the potential for stocks to continue rising in the coming months.

The TSX’s recent performance showcases the resilience and growth potential of Canadian equities, with material and tech stocks at the forefront of the market’s positive momentum.