US Treasury Yields Reach 16-Year High, Causing Global Jitters

U.S. Treasury yields have reached a level not seen since the early stages of the 2007-2008 global financial crisis. This has led to mounting fears of elevated interest rates and has sent shockwaves through global risk assets. As a result, the U.S. dollar has surged to a 10-month high.

This increase in U.S. Treasury yields has had a knock-on effect on Asian and European stock markets. U.S. equities are set to follow suit, and crude oil has retreated from its 10-month highs. These developments were triggered by remarks from Federal Reserve officials, indicating a bearish outlook for the U.S. yield curve.

The 10-year Treasury notes have seen a significant rise in yield, hitting 4.566 percent. This is the highest level in 16 years. Furthermore, a substantial pipeline of U.S. treasury auctions scheduled for this week, combined with fears of a U.S. government shutdown, have further intensified the skittish mood in the markets.

Yields on Eurozone bonds are also close to multi-year highs. The prevailing narrative that central banks will maintain higher interest rates for an extended period has contributed to this trend. Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area, reached a 12-year high of 2.813 percent earlier today.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against major peers, including the euro and yen, has risen by 0.2 percent to 106.2. This is the highest level since November 2022. The continued outperformance of the U.S. economy has played a significant role in the strengthening of the dollar.

European and Asian stock markets have borne the brunt of the global jitters. The STOXX index of 600 European shares slid by 0.4 percent, in line with the earlier fall in the Asia-Pacific shares, as Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.93 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.98 percent, and mainland Chinese blue chips retreated 0.4 percent.

U.S. stock futures are pointing towards a 0.7 percent decline, following a modest 0.4 percent rise for the S&P 500 in the previous session.

Traders are now divided on the likelihood of another quarter-point Fed hike by January, with odds standing at a coin toss. Additionally, the expected start of rate cuts has been pushed back to the summer.

The anxiety surrounding U.S. government debt has been heightened by the Republican-controlled House of Representatives’ efforts to push through steep spending cuts. Although these cuts are unlikely to become law, they could potentially trigger a partial shutdown of the government by next Sunday. This would result in hundreds of thousands of federal workers being furloughed and public services being suspended.

Both the European Central Bank and Bank of England have also indicated that interest rates will remain higher for longer during recent policy meetings.

The relative outperformance of the U.S. economy has buoyed the dollar against other major currencies. The euro has declined by 0.08 percent to $1.0584, nearing its overnight low of $1.0575, last seen in mid-March. Sterling has slipped by 0.23 percent to $1.2185, approaching Monday’s six-month low of $1.21945.

The dollar has also remained close to an 11-month high of 148.97 yen, raising the possibility of intervention by Japanese authorities.

Gold prices have slightly decreased, trading at $1,913.31, extending a slump from above $1,947 over the past week.

Crude oil has also weakened due to concerns about reduced fuel demand caused by central banks maintaining higher interest rates for longer. Despite expected supply tightness, Brent crude futures were down by 97 cents at $92.32 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were trading 92 cents lower at $89.76.

More detail via www.theepochtimes.com here… ( Image via www.theepochtimes.com )