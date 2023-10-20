UK Catholic Aid Agency Urges World Bank to Protect Rights of Small Farmers

The UK Catholic aid agency, CAFOD, has delivered a letter from a small farmer in Bangladesh to representatives of the World Bank during their annual meeting in Morocco on 12 October. The letter, signed in solidarity by over 70,000 Catholics and 18 Catholic Bishops from 750 parishes across England and Wales, calls on the World Bank to safeguard the fundamental rights of small farmers to use their own varieties of seeds.

According to CAFOD, in some countries, the World Bank has insisted on the implementation of new seed laws in exchange for financial support. These laws prohibit farmers from sharing seeds, a practice they have relied on for generations, and instead require them to purchase seeds from large agribusinesses.

The Catholic charity has highlighted that in certain countries, particularly in Africa, the use of traditional seeds is either limited or even criminalised. “Sometimes people don’t even know that it could be something that is against the law, because it’s so unthinkable that we can’t use certain variations of seeds that we have been using for so many generations,” said Andrea Speranza, CAFOD’s Campaigns Manager, in an interview with Vatican News.

Ms. Speranza emphasised that the World Bank, whose mandate is to eradicate poverty, should be supporting small farmers like Salina, the Bangladeshi farmer, instead of exclusively promoting commercial seeds that primarily benefit large companies. She argued that commercial seeds are not always accessible or well-suited to small farmers, who often cannot afford them or prefer to use their own seeds.

“In many cases these are more nutritional or better adapted to the unique conditions of the environment where they live,” explained Ms. Speranza. “This is very important for this era of climate emergency because we need seeds that can adapt to the different environments and the change in the environment that we are facing due to climate emergency.”

CAFOD’s food campaign, “Fix the Food,” is urging the UK government and institutions, including the World Bank, to protect the rights of farmers worldwide to save, use, exchange, and sell their own seeds. “There is an urgent need to transform the current global food system,” stressed Ms. Speranza, echoing the concerns of other experts, food, and agricultural organizations.

Ms. Speranza clarified that CAFOD is not against the use of commercial seeds, but rather calls on the World Bank to safeguard the fundamental rights of small farmers to use their own seeds.

This appeal comes at a critical time when 2.4 billion people globally lack regular access to food. By allowing small farmers to freely access their seeds, CAFOD believes it will contribute to transforming the current global food system for the better.

More detail via vaticannews.va here… ( Image via vaticannews.va )