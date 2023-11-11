The UK government has announced that it will add India to a list of “safe states,” which will facilitate the process of returning individuals who have arrived from India unlawfully. As a result, all asylum claims made by Indian nationals who enter the country on small boats or through other illegal means will be considered inadmissible, with no possibility of appeal.

In a statement, the UK Home Office revealed that India and Georgia would be added to the list of ‘safe states.’ This decision is part of the government’s efforts to implement the “Illegal Migration Act 2023” and effectively halt the flow of boats carrying migrants.

The UK Home Office emphasized that this move is intended to strengthen the immigration system and prevent abuse, including unfounded protection claims. The statement also highlighted that despite the absence of any obvious risk of persecution, the number of Indian and Georgian arrivals by small boat has increased over the past year.

By designating India and Georgia as safe states, the UK will no longer admit asylum claims from individuals who have arrived illegally from these countries. The Home Office’s statement also confirmed that other nations considered safe include Albania, Switzerland, and the member states of the European Union and European Economic Area.

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman stressed the need to prevent people from undertaking dangerous and illegal journeys to the UK from countries that are fundamentally safe. Braverman stated, “Expanding this list will allow us to more swiftly remove people with no right to be here and sends a clear message that if you come here illegally, you cannot stay.”

Braverman also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing the measures outlined in the Illegal Migration Act, which will play a vital role in addressing illegal migration.

To be included in the list of safe states, a country must meet certain criteria set out in Section 80AA of UK legislation. The UK Home Secretary must be satisfied that there is generally no serious risk of persecution against the country’s nationals and that their removal cannot contravene the UK’s obligations under the Human Rights Convention.

The UK Home Office clarified that the categorization of countries under Section 80AA is subject to the draft affirmative procedure. This means that the measure will undergo scrutiny through debates in both Houses of Parliament before it takes effect.

This development is part of the UK government’s ongoing efforts to manage immigration effectively and ensure the fair treatment of asylum claims. By designating India as a safe state, the UK aims to discourage individuals from making dangerous and illegal journeys and send a clear message that those who arrive unlawfully will not be allowed to stay. The government remains steadfast in its commitment to tackling illegal migration and will continue to implement measures outlined in the Illegal Migration Act.

More detail via Asian News International (ANI) here… ( Image via Asian News International (ANI) )