Viasat Expects Minimal Recovery for Malfunctioning Satellite, Assures Customers of Continued Service

US-based satellite communications company, Viasat, announced that it anticipates recovering less than 10% of the originally planned capacity for its malfunctioning satellite, ViaSat-3 F1. Despite this setback, the company remains confident that it can still meet the needs of its customers without the need for a replacement.

Viasat confirmed that it has already completed a significant portion of the capital expenditure for the ViaSat-3 constellation. As a result, it expects its capital expenditure to decline to a range of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion for the financial year 2025.

Additionally, the company now projects reaching sustainable positive free cash flow in the first half of the 2025 calendar year, rather than the previously anticipated second half. This projection excludes the positive impact of satellite insurance proceeds.

Following its acquisition of British rival Inmarsat in May, Viasat has insurance coverage of $420 million specifically designated for the ViaSat-3 F1 satellite. The company plans to finalize its insurance claim by the end of this year.

The malfunction of ViaSat-3 F1 in July has had significant repercussions for Viasat, with the company’s shares losing up to two-thirds of their value since the incident.

While the reduced capacity of the malfunctioning satellite is undoubtedly a setback for Viasat, the company is determined to ensure that its customers continue to receive reliable and uninterrupted service. Viasat’s assurance that it can meet customer needs without a replacement demonstrates its commitment to fulfilling its obligations and maintaining customer satisfaction.

Despite the challenges posed by the malfunction, Viasat’s optimistic outlook regarding its financial projections for 2025 is a testament to its confidence in its ability to navigate these obstacles and ultimately achieve sustainable positive free cash flow.

Viasat’s insurance coverage for ViaSat-3 F1 provides a safety net for the company, mitigating some of the financial impact resulting from the malfunction. With a comprehensive insurance policy in place, Viasat can focus on finalizing its claim and recovering the necessary funds to address the consequences of the incident.

The decline in Viasat’s shares since the malfunction highlights the significance of this event for the company and its investors. However, it is important to note that the long-term implications of the malfunction and the subsequent recovery efforts are yet to be fully determined.

As Viasat works towards resolving the issues with ViaSat-3 F1, the company remains committed to delivering its services and meeting the needs of its customers. The impact of the malfunction on the company’s future operations and financial performance will undoubtedly be closely monitored by the industry and investors alike.

